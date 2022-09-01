Fall Movie Preview 2022 — From ‘Blonde’ to ‘Black Panther 2’

Another autumn, another round of potential award-winning prestige dramas — and also horror flicks, big-name comedies, franchise sequels, superhero movies (gotta have those), documentaries, mockumentaries, and the occasional satire about the rancid rich sticking it to the put-upon poor on a yacht. The traditional notion of the fall movie season, i.e. when the studios get serious about vying for little gold men and the films get even more serious than usual, is still alive and kicking in the same way that thinking of the summer movie season as tentpole-blockbuster central remains steadfast. The leaves are turning brown, the air becomes crisper and chillier, and the multiplexes are filled with biopics and high-falutin’ literary adaptations and stories of stiff upper lips in times of crisis. To quote the wisest of wise men: Same as it ever was!

But as with all moviegoing seasons, this upcoming fall is a veritable grab bag of everything from new Marvel and DC cinematic universe entries (Black Adam! The long-awaited Black Panther sequel!) to not one but two movies starring Harry Styles — along with pulpy, neo-Western revenge thrillers, a raunchy LGBTQ+ rom-com, a controversial retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life, a stop-motion-animated update on everyone’s favorite wooden-puppet-turned-boy, and more. Trust us, you’ll get your fair share of “important” films that will generate white-noise chatter (literally, in the case of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise) as the awards season goes slouching toward Bethlehem (or rather, toward Damien Chazelle’s all-star Babylon). And we’ve singled out 50 movies coming out between now and the end of the year that offer a little something for everyone. (Dates are subject to change, naturally.)