10 Best Movies at Cannes 2023

Going into the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, most would-be Cassandras could pick out which big-name movies would bring the crowds to the Croisette, what new works from world-cinema MVPs would delight critics and how the fest might handle the controversy around certain …let’s say surprising guests. It was a given that Johnny Depp’s presence would suck up most of the oxygen around the opening night selection Jeanne du Barry, unofficially billed as his “comeback” movie, and that the ensuing press conference might venture into celebrity-car-wreck territory. (Spoiler alert: It did.) And it wasn’t surprising that some of the bigger titles, like Martin Scorsese’s epic, intimate Killers of the Flower Moon, would remind attendees that Cannes has always run on red-carpet star power in addition to a buffet of filmmaking from the four corners of the globe. Besides, they’d say, cinema is dead, isn’t it? Haven’t we all just given up and accepted that streaming is now the de facto way we watch movies?

But after 11 days of hopping from theater to theater along that gorgeous stretch of the French Riviera, we can confirm that there is still an abundance of life left in the seventh art. Here are the 10 best movies we saw at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, from Scorsese’s sprawling historical drama to the much-talked-about How to Have Sex. Each of these entries proved, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that the traditional idea of film as a way of expressing joy, pain, sorrow, righteous anger and a sense of communal connection isn’t going away any time soon. Cinema isn’t dead yet. It’s not even past.

(Honorable mentions as well to: the Chinese cop procedural Only the River Flows; the French courtroom drama The Goldman Case; the Japanese drama Monster; and Wang Bing’s three-and-a-half hour documentary about sweat-shop workers, Youth (Spring).)