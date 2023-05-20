fbpixel
THE LIST

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Every Episode Ranked From Worst to Best

To mark the 20th anniversary of the cult show ending, we give you the definitive ranking of all 144 episodes of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy
The cast of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.'
The cast of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.' Photo Illustration by Tracy Allison for Rolling Stone. Images in Illustration by: Alamy; Hulton Archive/Getty Images; ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection; Online USA/Getty Images; Yevhenii Orlov/Getty Images; Adobe Stock

In May of 2003, Buffy the Vampire Slayer aired its final episode, and it marked the end of an era. A show about the difficulties of adolescence and growing up, with vampires and demons replacing the figurative horrors we tackle on a day-to-day basis, it was a remarkable show, unlike any other in the “teen” genre, and went a long way in helping countless viewers feel seen on the screen for the first time in their lives.

In recent years, much of the discourse around the show has centered around its creator, Joss Whedon, in the wake of countless accusations of abuse, bullying, and inappropriate behavior across his career. While acknowledging the abhorrent behavior from its creator, it’s time to shine a spotlight back onto the revolutionary show itself — and its iconic star, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

To mark the 20th anniversary of this extraordinary show ending, on May 20, 2003, Rolling Stone has ranked the 144 episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer from worst to best. We look at how the narrative was moved forward, how well characters were developed, how well the episodes tackled the core themes of the show, and so much more.

She saved the world. A lot. This is the least we could do in return.

