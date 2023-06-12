The Best TV Shows of 2023 So Far, From ‘Dave’ to ‘Succession’

We’ve all been on the giving or receiving end of road rage at one point or another. But none of us have let it spiral out of control like Ali Wong and Steven Yeun did in this weird, riveting, uncomfortable dramedy about a pair of strangers who start a feud as an excuse to ignore the messes they’ve made of their respective lives. Wong showed a whole new side of herself as a performer, Yeun continued to prove he’s one of the best and most versatile actors we have, and the whole thing was addictive. Creator Lee Sung Jin would like to continue the story, even if the ending we got this season felt perfect.