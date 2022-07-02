 The Best TV Shows of 2022 So Far - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: The Best Streaming Services Reviewed and Compared
Home TV & Movies TV & Movies Lists

The Best TV Shows of 2022 So Far

This crop of standout series brings us tech dystopias, culture clashes, sarcastic superheroes, adorable schoolkids, twisted time travel, and much more

By
Alan Sepinwall

TV Critic

Alan Sepinwall's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pachinko, Abbott Elementary, Stat Trek Strange New Worlds, Severance, BarryPachinko, Abbott Elementary, Stat Trek Strange New Worlds, Severance, Barry

Apple TV,2 ; ABC; Paramount+, HBO

The year in television so far has clearly been defined by high-concept science fiction. After all, the best shows of the last six months have involved time travel, body-swapping, alien invasion, speculative futures, and a world where people can have their personalities split between their work and home selves.

Then again, maybe the year in television so far has been defined by down-to-earth realism. After all, some of the other best shows of the last six months have involved resource-strapped elementary schools, single parenting, and cultural conflicts.

Or maybe, just maybe, the lesson of the year in TV so far is that great television can come from both outlandish concepts and simple ones, so long as the shows are made as well as the 15 listed alphabetically here.

In This Article: Atlanta, Barry, Star Trek

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.