Do You Like Scary Movies?

101 Best Horror Movies of All Time

From Universal monsters to modern serial killers, creature features to slasher flicks — these are the films that keep us forever screaming in the dark
By
David Fear, A.A. Dowd, Stephen Garrett, Katie Rife, Tim Grierson, Jason Bailey, Keith Phipps, Kory Grow, Esther Zuckerman, Robert Daniels, Noel Murray
Art by Matthew Cooley. Images: Cinematic Collection/Alamy Stock Photo; Fotos International/Getty Images; Universal Pictures/Everett Collection; Courtesy Everett Collection; Courtesy Everett Collection

Do you like scary movies?

Of course you do! Freaking out with your fellow audience member when something shocking happens, or jolting together as one during a primo jump scare, is one of the great pleasures of going to the movies. And over the past 100-plus years, the art form has figured out almost every possible way to frighten us, unnerve us, make our hair stand on us, chill us, thrill us and touch upon our most primal of fears. Then, just when you think it’s safe to go back to the theater, something else comes along that reminds us that there are always new ways to come us screaming in the dark. If you can count on the movies for anything, it’s that there seems to be an exhaustible supply of scares.

Naturally, everyone who helped cobble together the 101 best horror films of all time like scary movies. A lot. So we’ve gathered all of the old-school monster movies and modern serial-killer thrillers, the creature features and the slasher flicks, the canon-worthy creepfests from Universal and Hammer and A24, and come up this definitive list (or our definitive list, at least) of the greatest the genre has to offer. Just remember, as you read this list: It’s only a movie. Say that 101 times in a row, and you may just it make through this list…alive!

