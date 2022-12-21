fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
WATCH THIS

The 25 Best TV Episodes of 2022

There was so much great television this year. From a manic Zendaya on ‘Euphoria’ to that action-packed season finale of ‘The White Lotus,’ these episodes stood out
The 25 best TV episodes of 2022, from Elizabeth Debicki on 'The Crown' to Zendaya on 'Euphoria.' Netflix; Anne Marie Fox/Amazon Studios; HBO Max

When you present a list of the year’s best movies, you are presenting a list of the year’s best movies. They are closed entities, and your opinion of RRR or Everything Everywhere All At Once is based entirely on the 2-3 hours you spent watching it. 

Television is more complicated, because each show is many episodes combined into one season. Sometimes, the whole season is great; sometimes, only an individual episode might qualify. So as we continue to look back on the pop culture highlights of 2022, we wanted to consider not just the best overall series, but the best episodes. Some of the episodes — listed alphabetically below — were part of series featured on that Top 20 list published earlier this month, while others are from series that every so often were able to play with the big boys. We’ve got musicals, anthologies, chase scenes, multiple visits to the postapocalypse, and, yes, A Goofy Movie.  

More News

Read more

Most Popular

The Worst Films of 2022

Henry Cavill's Next Play: Warhammer 40,000 Series for Amazon

Elizabeth Hurley Left Little to the Imagination While Frolicking Around in This Tiny Blue Bikini

Billionaire Collector Ken Griffin Quietly Moves His Masterpieces from the Art Institute of Chicago to Florida

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad