Emmy Nominations 2023: 10 Biggest Snubs and Surprises

In many ways, the 2023 Emmy nominations were predictable. HBO’s Succession got 27 nominations for its final season, and the only thing preventing it from being the betting favorite in every category for which it got nominated is the possibility of vote-splitting when there are multiple choices. HBO had a huge day overall, thanks also to The Last of Us, The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and Barry. Abbott Elementary and Ted Lasso racked up big nomination totals, RuPaul’s Drag Race was of course nominated for reality competition series, etc.

But there were, as usual, some unexpected choices in terms of who and what got nominated, and who and what didn’t. Here are 10 choices we didn’t expect the TV Academy to make: