R. Kelly Survivor Says He Attacked Her for Discovering His Aaliyah Sex Tape

At a time when the true-crime genre has reached a creative nadir, as streaming services churn out assembly-line products that prioritize shock value over victims’ stories — and even stoop to paying perpetrators for exclusive access — Surviving R. Kelly stands out.

Premiering in January 2019, Dream Hampton’s docuseries painted a damning portrait of the R&B legend’s decades-long pattern of grooming and abuse via interviews with survivors, journalists, enablers, and eyewitnesses. The Lifetime program was a Greek chorus of grief indicting not just Kelly but an industry that went to great pains to protect him, and a media and public that turned horrifying child-rape allegations into comedy fodder. It also got results. Thanks to the tireless efforts of Hampton, as well as journalist (and docu subject) Jim DeRogatis, the public finally turned on Robert Sylvester Kelly, and authorities in New York City, Chicago, and Minneapolis opened new cases against him. Following his New York trial, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for racketeering and sex trafficking. He faces additional sentencing in Chicago and pending charges in Minnesota.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter, the four-part finale to Hampton’s docuseries, will air on consecutive nights — Jan. 2 and 3 — on Lifetime. It features a host of new revelations, including one survivor who was allegedly raped by Kelly within days of his marrying a 15-year-old Aaliyah; other survivors who say they were doxxed after appearing in the doc; and Rolling Stone editor Jason Newman, who’s commended by Kelly survivor Kitti Jones.

The docuseries also features the testimony of a new survivor, Ebonié Doyle, who sat down for an interview with Hampton and her team in November 2021.

"I was 16 years old when I met Rob in 1993. My friends and I went to a show, and he was there with other artists, and I just remember his voice was just amazing," she recalls in the doc. "After the show, my girlfriend and I were waiting outside, we were ready to go to our cars, and a limousine pulls up."

Kelly, she says, popped his head out of the limo and invited them to his hotel room, and that’s how Doyle found herself under his thumb.

“Rob used to … have the tour bus sitting outside of my high school, waiting for me to get out. He was at my high school graduation. He was very, very involved,” she remembers.

When Doyle’s mother discovered that her daughter was seeing Kelly against her wishes, she kicked the teenager out of the house. So, upon graduating high school, she moved in with Kelly. And then things took an even more disturbing turn.

According to Doyle, Kelly was “really controlling … certain things sexually he liked his way.” For example, she didn’t know how to arch her back to his liking, so Kelly would have her sit in a fixed position with her back arched for “literally hours,” and trained a camera on her to make sure she held it.

“He would even take breaks,” she maintains in the doc. “He would come back and check on me to see if I was still in that same position, meanwhile keeping the camera on to see if I moved when he asked me not to. He was wanting to groom me to be the person that he wanted me to be for him — just for him.”

When a producer asks Doyle if she was aware of his relationship with an underage Aaliyah, she remembers hearing people in Kelly’s inner circle “talking about Rob and Aaliyah,” and that she would regularly ask him what was going on between him and Aaliyah “and he would deny it.”

While on tour with Kelly, Doyle says she began to realize that there were certain physical similarities between herself and Aaliyah, and now believes she was “like a body double for her.”

Eventually, Doyle claims that while she was living at Kelly's house, she found shocking evidence of Kelly's preying on Aaliyah.

“I see this basket full of tapes, and I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll just grab one of these tapes, and let me go in the other rooms and see if there’s a VHS so I can watch a movie,’ because I was bored,” she says. “That’s when I discovered that he’d been lying to me about Aaliyah.”

R. Kelly sitting front row at New York Fashion Week in 2015 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

She continues: “The tape that I put in was of him and Aaliyah together. What I saw on that tape was he and Aaliyah being intimate. They were on the tour bus, and everything that I had asked him was confirmed on the tape.” (Kelly survivor/backup dancer Jovante Cunningham also says she witnessed him statutory-raping Aaliyah on his tour bus.)

Kelly returned to the house and, Doyle says, a confrontation over the contents of the tape ensued.

“He’s standing face to face with me like, ‘What were you doing?’” she recalls, as Kelly shook her, adding, “I was terrified.”

She says Kelly then “pushed me down the stairs.”

“That shake sent me down flights of stairs, and I just laid there. I just froze. That was the moment where I realized [how] to pick and choose my battles.”

Later on in the interview, Doyle asks a producer for a tissue to wipe away her tears, and then signals to her friend off-camera for assistance.

“Like, I loved him … I love [Kelly]. He’s still important to me. And so, he’s not some horrible man to me. And I don’t want people to think that,” Doyle tells her pal. “I just wish that he would get the help he needs. Like, he’s not a bad person, he just does bad things. Does that make [sense]?”

“He groomed you to be conflicted like this,” her friend replies. “You were impressionable. You were 16 years old.”

Despite his alleged abuse, Doyle says she continued a relationship with Kelly, even featuring in his music video for “Playa’s Only” in the mid-aughts, but began distancing herself from the predator after witnessing his treatment of her eldest daughter, who was 12 at the time. As Doyle tells it, she and her young daughter went to get McDonald’s with Kelly in his car, and he began “looking at my daughter in the back seat, in the rearview mirror, with the weirdest look on his face, and it freaked me out.”

She never brought her daughters around Kelly again.