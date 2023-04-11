‘Succession’: Every Logan Roy ‘F*ck Off!’ Ranked From Worst to Best

With the shocking and sudden passing of Logan Roy in the latest Succession episode titled “Connor’s Wedding,” now feels like an appropriate time to mark the loss of our favorite legacy media patriarch. From his parenting skills to his wolfish persona, Brian Cox’s Logan Roy has left an indelible mark on television, but perhaps none more significant or memorable than his iconic “fuck off!”

There’s a great sketch by Billy Connolly, an icon of British comedy, in which he celebrates its incredible power as one of the English language’s most to-the-point phrase. Logan Roy has elevated this expression to newfound levels of power and memorability.

From his children to his subordinates, to a poor waiter who would die a couple of hours later, no one is safe. With Succession in its fourth and final season, there’s no better time to look back and try to rank every utterance.

Now, there are a few criteria within this ranking that dictate placement. We’ll be considering the line reading itself by Brian Cox, its context in the scene, whether or not it’s funny, and of course, how fucking devastating it is to the recipient (this mostly comprises how upset Kendall looks, poor kiddo).

So, without further ado, here is every Logan Roy “fuck off,” ranked from worst to best.

37: Season One, Episode One – “Celebration”

Logan: “Fuck off.”

The first “fuck off” delivered by Logan Roy opens our list, delivered to faceless paparazzi as they gather outside his home for his 80th birthday get-together. It’s a perfect introduction for the audience, but it doesn’t stand out in comparison to the rest of this list.

36: Season Two, Episode Two – “The Summer Palace”

Logan: “But I guess the question that’s been put to me is, do we really want this fight? Or is now the moment to cash in and fuck off out of the casino?”

Cox’s line reading here is great, but the “fuck off” isn’t really directed at anyone, so it’s hard to place it any higher than this. Taking place before the fight for control of Waysta Roycor with Sandy and Stewy, the Roy’s did not fuck off out of the casino. Editor’s picks

35: Season Two, Episode One – “The Summer Palace”

Logan: “OK, Karl, I need to debrief the double agent. The ground pounders can fuck off.”

Directed toward Karl and Kendall, but really aimed at the Waystar grunts in the room who do indeed “fuck off.” Fun line, but nothing special.

34: Season Three, Episode Four – “Lion in the Meadow”

Logan: “You have some leverage. Just a little. So why don’t you fuck off and think about what you want to ask for to come on side, and I’ll see what I can do.”

Aimed at Cousin Greg as he flip-flops between Logan and Kendall during their Season Three civil war, it’s delivered with just a hint of menace but it lacks the power to send it higher up the list.

Logan (Brian Cox) and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) in Season Four of ‘Succession.’ HBO

33: Season Three, Episode Four – “Lion in the Meadow”

Logan: “So Josh, why don’t you tell me what you want. I’ll see if I can give it to you and we can fuck off.”

This is just really similar to the previous entry into the list, just directed at a slightly more formidable opponent in Adrien Brody’s Josh Aaronson. It’s enjoyable to see Logan in an uncomfortable position, but the line is a bit bland. Related

32: Season Two, Episode Three – “Hunting”

Logan: “Oh, fuck off. They’re trying to destroy my life’s work.”

Poor Dr. Judith is just trying to make sure Logan’s health is OK, but instead earns himself a “fuck off” that is really aimed at Sandy and Stewy as they try to wrestle Waystar away from the Roy’s.

31: Season One, Episode Ten – “Nobody Is Ever Missing”

Logan: “No. Fuck off.”

The first of many sent the way of his number one boy, Kendall, this “fuck off” is what follows his attempt to deliver the bear-hug letter to his father in an attempted coup of Waystar.

30: Season Two, Episode Six – “Argestes”

Logan: “Fuck off.”

Short and sweet, delivered this time to Stewy as he heckles Logan leaving the roast at the Argestes conference in pursuit of an offended Nan Pierce. She’d decided that jokes about sexual misconduct on cruise ships were a step too far, which is probably fair. Stewy had a point when he said, “It’s funny because it’s true” though.

29: Season Three, Episode Four – “Lion in the Meadow”

Logan: “Oh, fuck off.”

His response to Kendall’s criticism of his antisemitism is wholly on-brand. But as Logan is basically deteriorating in the sun at this point, we do feel a certain sense of karma.

28: Season One, Episode Five – “I Went To Market”

Logan: “Meeting over. Fuck off.”

Aimed at Kendall, Roman, Gerri and Frank, Logan has had enough of their pushback over buying up local TV markets to essentially control the news. It’s not the most funny or devastating line, but anyone who’s ever been stuck in a long Zoom meeting can relate wholeheartedly with this line. Maybe the only time Logan has ever been relatable.

27: Season One, Episode Six – “Which Side Are You On?”

Logan: “Thanks for nothing, Ilona. Fuck off.”

This would be so much higher if we actually knew who Ilona was, because it’s delivered so perfectly. Taking place during the vote of no confidence board meeting, Logan’s response to absent board member Ilona’s support for the motion is hilarious.

Josh (Adrien Brody) and Logan (Brian Cox) in Season Three of ‘Succession.’ HBO

26: Season One, Episode Five – “I Went To Market”

Kendall: “You just love telling people what to do, don’t you?”

Logan: “Fuck off.”

There are ultimately so many more devastating Kendall/Logan interactions, but Logan responding to this statement with a command to leave is such delicious irony.

25: Season One, Episode Ten – “Nobody Is Ever Missing”

Logan: “Tell him if he wants to stop me buying papers and stations, he can fuck off.”

Logan says this to Marcia (now shopping in Milan forever) when she announces that Kendall is there. It’s ultimately just a small act of cruelty, as Logan is fully aware Kendall can hear, but good old Ken takes it in stride and pushes on with his bear-hug letter. The off-hand delivery of it all is pretty fun though.

24: Season Two, Episode Nine – “DC”

Logan: “Well, she can fuck off and enjoy her lily-white, chicken-flesh conscience working for a fucking phone company.”

While obviously a great line, this does get downgraded slightly for being indirect. Holly Hunter’s Rhea is the target after she informs him she no longer wants to work for Waystar, but Logan has already given her the “fuck off,” so this one is said to Shiv who chuckles away just like us.

23: Season Two, Episode Nine – “DC”

Logan: “Oh, come on. Fuck off!”

Speaking of that “fuck off” to Rhea, this might be one of the funniest of the entire series. The way he stretches it out, the incredulity that someone could have a shred of moral fiber. Rhea just didn’t want to be tangled up in a scandal, and thankfully so, as it gave us this gem.

22: Season Three, Episode Four – “Lion in the Meadow”

Kendall: “Are you OK? Are you having a fucking heart attack here?”

Logan: “Fuck off. I know what heart attacks are, and this isn’t one.”

We’re moving into the more elite “fuck off” territory now, with either hilarity or devastation being the order of the day. It’s a blend of both here, with Logan looking like he’s ready to collapse at any second and Kendall just showing genuine concern for his dad, at least in his own way. Still earns him a “fuck off.” Guy can’t catch a break.

21: Season Two, Episode Seven – “Return”

Logan: “Family, Siobhan! If you don’t understand that, then fuck off!”

Logan Roy decrying the importance of family when he uses his own like living chess pieces is a bit rich. But this line feels so much more powerful for that reason. It’s both a manipulation of one of his favorite pieces, but there is a creeping sense of desperation as the rest of Waystar crumbles, for a time, around him.

20: Season Four, Episode Two – “Rehearsal”

Logan: “Greg, fuck off.”

Greg: “OK.”

Getting told to fuck off while trying to explain why microwavable pizzas aren’t the best option is about as Cousin Greg as it could possibly get. Follow it with his “OK” and quick exit. Nicholas Braun is a treasure.

19: Season Three, Episode Three – “The Disruption”

Logan: “Tell ‘em to fuck off!”

And later…

Logan: “What? Tell ‘em to fuck off!”

I’m grouping this episode together because it’s the same line, directed at the same people – the FBI. At first, Logan just dismisses any notion of cooperation with the investigation, much to the concern of Gerri and Shiv. Later however, when the FBI are literally at the door of Waystar, his repetition of the earlier line is filled with angst and something else – panic. One of the few times we see Logan in this state.

18: Season Three, Episode One – “Secession”

Logan: “Go on, fuck off back there, Tumbledown Dick.”

Time for a brief history lesson. “Tumbledown Dick” was the nickname of Richard Cromwell, son of Oliver, who succeeded his father as “Lord Protector” of Britain, but only lasted a year due to his lack of ability in the role. This comes on the heels of instructing Roman and co. to return to New York while Logan stays away from the U.S. for now. A deep cut, and a hilarious one, but no one is any the wiser. Such a shame.

17: Season One, Episode Ten – “Nobody Is Ever Missing”

Logan: “Go on, fuck off. Get out of here. Fuck off!”

RIP the waiter at Shiv and Tom’s wedding, we hardly knew ye. Sadly, spilling champagne on Logan and being on the receiving end of this was the high point of his night.

16: Season One, Episode Four – “Sad Sack Wasp Trap”

Kendall: Why didn’t you just talk to me?”

Logan: “Fuck off.”

Miscommunication is a major theme for Kendall and Logan in Season One, and this is a prime example. Logan, following his health scare, announces his full-time return to the day-to-day activities of Waystar, as Kendall is preparing for Logan to announce his retirement. This hits all the harder for Kendall’s attempt to keep his father standing after he stumbles following the “fuck off,” still desperate to be there for his dad.

15: Season Two, Episode Nine – “DC”

Waystar Legal: “One last time, in case they’re super direct: Did you, Logan Roy, witness any assaults on your ships or take part in them?”

Logan: “I’m not going to answer a fucking question like that!”

Hugo: “I uh, I thought that’s just a no.”

Logan: “I’m not dignifying that fucking question with an answer. You can both fuck off.”

Hugo is on the end of a few Logan zingers throughout Succession, and this pre-testimony “fuck off” is just honestly so funny. From the frustration of Logan, the attempted appeasement from Hugo, the unwillingness to address the elephant in the room. It’s an excellent addition to the ‘victimized Logan Roy’ collection.

14: Season Three, Episode One – “Secession”

Logan: “It’s war! Fuck off! It’s war!”

Karl, Frank and Tom are all on the receiving end of this as they jet around Europe looking for safe harbor from any potential Justice Department extradition, and frankly, Cox steps up his game masterfully. Every now and then, he removes the filters and lets loose with pure venom and anger, aimed at anyone or anything that might attack his legacy.

13: Season One, Episode Eight – “Prague”

Logan: “You, fuck off. If you can’t do it, fuck off!”

We always think of Kendall’s puppy-dog face when Logan tears him down repeatedly, but every now and then it’s Roman who is on the receiving end and they hurt just as much given how many times he’s been swayed back to his father’s side. Disappointing Logan with his inability to gobble up local TV markets is enough to earn his ire here, even after supporting his dad in the vote of no-confidence as the swing vote.

12: Season Two, Episode One – “The Summer Palace”

Logan: “No, sir, no, sir, three bags full, sir. Fuck off! Look at me.”

Ultimately insignificant in the grand “fuck off” scheme, Logan dropping this all-time line on the contracter of his Hamptons home after dead raccoons were found in the fireplace is just delightful.

11: Season Two, Episode Four – “Safe Room”

Frank: “She could be our Coriolanus… he switched sides.”

Logan: “You know, why don’t you take your library card and fuck off?”

Comparing Rhea to Coriolanus, a Roman leader who later switched sides and commanded a rival army in their siege of Rome, Frank absolutely thought he was dropping a great nugget. Unsurprisingly, Logan couldn’t give a shit.

Kendall ( Jeremy Strong ) and Logan (Brian Cox) in ‘Succession’ Season Two. HBO

10: Season Two, Episode Six – “Argestes”

Logan: “Oh, I’m sorry, buddy. Would you like a hand job and an Advil? Fuck off then.”

I did say Hugo took a few zingers. Here he’s getting put down for being non-commital about the potential of Shiv being on the Waystar panel during the height of the cruise scandal, but it’s really how casual Logan is with his abuse towards Hugo (and Frank/Karl) that makes it so special.

9: Season Two, Episode One – “The Summer Palace”

Kendall: “Listen, dad, obviously I’m uh… I feel awful. And I just wanna say–”

Logan: “–Fine. Well, fuck off.”

Kendall’s attempted apology for his bear hug and failed coup goes about as well as you might expect. Not that the show had to convince you anymore than it already had by this point, but Logan Roy… not a great dad.

8: Season Two, Episode Two – “Vaulter”

Logan: “What are you waiting for? A kiss? Fuck off. Be gone. Bye bye.”

Yes, Roman Roy does indeed want a kiss, at least spiritually. It’s what all of the Roy children want – approval, affection, acceptance. It makes this remark all the more cutting as Roman sees a newly forgiven Kendall back in Logan’s office and inner circle after the bear hug attempt at the close of Season One. Kieran Culkin mostly gets the plaudits for his comedy, but fuck, his quiet sadness is so despairing here.

7: Season One, Episode Seven – “Austerlitz”

Therapist: “Logan, have you thought about the possibility that your children are actually scared of you?”

Logan: “Aw, fuck off. After what they’ve done to me? Fuck off!”

Stop reading, and type “fuck off” into a gif search. You’ll most likely get this as your first suggestion. Everything about this is sumptuous, from the sheer disbelief of Logan, the way he stretches out the “fuck off,” the premise of the question being an absolute fact. The most memed moment of Succession. Just iconic.

6: Season 3, Episode 8 – “Chiantishire”

Logan: “She’s a million years old. It’s fucking disgusting. You’re a laughing stock. Oh, go on… Oh, go on. Fuck off.”

Do you remember when Roman accidentally sent a dick pic to his dad? Yeah, that was rough. Also rough was the brutality in which Logan tore Roman apart after, with Gerri even catching some indirect strays. Once more, Culkin sits there looking like a literal child, making the scene all the more devastating.

5: Season Three, Episode Nine – “All The Bells Say”

Logan: “You’re playing toy fucking soldiers. Go on. Fuck off!”

While not as strong as the other Season Three finale “fuck off,”, this moment is still quintessential Logan Roy. His kids never stood a chance, and the power he exudes in this moment is heartbreaking as his kids see their future slipping away. Somehow though, this scene only gets more shattering.

4: Season Three, Episode Eight – “Chiantishire”

Logan: “I thought I was just telling folks the weather.”

Kendall: “You’ve turned black bile into silver dollars.”

Logan: “Oh, you just noticed, did you?”

Kendall: “Yeah, maybe I did.”

Logan: “Oh, fuck off.”

Logan and Kendall’s face-to-face in the penultimate episode of Season Three is some of the finest television. Cox and Strong have a chemistry that is hard to match, or even describe – it possesses something intangible that ignites the dialogue with despair and disappointment. This scene, though, somehow had another trick up its sleeve.

3: Season Three, Episode Nine – “All the Bells Say”

Roman: “Dad, why?”

Logan: “Why? Because it works. I fucking win. Oh, go on, go on. Fuck off! You nosey fucking pedestrians!”

I did say this scene had another gut-punch. It isn’t the “fuck off” that makes it, nor is it the power that Logan exudes as he stands before his defeated children. They add to the scene, sure, but it’s Roman’s, “Dad, why?” that gives everything that comes after it immeasurable weight. It’s heartbreaking for Roman, and for us.

2: Season One, Episode Six – “Which Side Are You On?”

Logan: “Take it like a fucking man. You’re out. You’re fucked. You tried to kill me, but you failed. And you’re dead. Fuck off.”

Following Kendall’s doomed vote of no confidence, Logan delivers this toward Frank, but really it’s for Kendall, who stands in the doorway looking like he’s seen a ghost. From his perspective, everything is over, and he’s failed. Now, of course, it’s never really over for rich white guys, and lo and behold, more chances for power come his way, but it never takes away from how shocking and formidable this scene is.

1: Season Three, Episode Eight – “Chiantishire” Trending Steven Tyler's Teen Assault Defense Is ‘F-cking Insane,’ Legal Experts Say 'Call It What You Want': A Full Timeline of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Relationship Dalai Lama Apologizes for Telling Kid to 'Suck My Tongue' Jeremy Renner Declared 'Toughest Avenger' on Kimmel

Logan: “You’re my son. I did my best. And whenever you fucked up, I cleaned up your shit. And I’m a bad person? Fuck off, kiddo.”

Logan Roy, and by extension, Succession, has never been more devastating or cruel than this moment here. Kendall is utterly lost, and Logan still manages to drive the knife even deeper, reminding him of every single failing, while making himself out as some “father of the year.” The use of “kiddo” is the rotten cherry on top of the shit cupcake, further emphasizing that this is his son he’s destroying.