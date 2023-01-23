Exclusive First Look: ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’

The Sundance Film Festival has rich history when it comes to documentary — and sports documentaries, in particular. Hoop Dreams, one of the greatest documentaries ever, made its premiere at Sundance ’94, while When We Were Kings (’96), Murderball (’05), O.J.: Made in America (’16) and Icarus (’17) all debuted at the fest.

One of the splashy late additions to the Sundance 2023 was Stephen Curry: Underrated, a documentary from director Peter Nicks (The Waiting Room) and producer Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) billing itself as “an intimate look at NBA superstar Stephen Curry’s improbable coming of age” from his years at Davidson to his multiple championships and MVPs with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors en route to basketball immortality.

The recent Rolling Stone cover star has been underappreciated his entire career — and, some would say, still is — so Nicks’ film, which was made with Curry’s participation, attempts to give him his flowers. Stephen Curry: Underrated will premiere at Sundance on the night of Jan. 23 and be released on Apple TV+ later this year.

In this exclusive first clip from the documentary, Curry reflects on how he got to the top of hoop mountain.

“I’m constantly trying to find the space just to be able to survey my life, survey what’s going on. To let my mind think about, how did I get here?” he asks.