‘Star Trek: Picard’ Series Finale Sets the Stage for a Big Spinoff

This post contains spoilers for the Picard series finale, “The Last Generation.”

When this third and final season of Picard debuted earlier this year, I wrote that while on the one hand it was shameless fan service, on the other this was exactly what Star Trek fans wanted and needed after the show’s first two years were so disappointing. Simply bringing back the entire crew of The Next Generation — and giving most of them much better and richer material than what they got to play back in the Eighties and Nineties — felt like more than enough, even if the season’s conspiracy plot was largely gibberish.

The season’s concluding four chapters (which I hadn’t seen at the time of that earlier review) only amplified this feeling. By this point, the TNG gang was finally coming together in full, rather than in smaller groups. (Or, in the case of Worf, being saddled with the last remaining Picard original character, Michelle Hurd’s Raffi.) The chemistry between these seven actors, who have known and liked each other for so long in the real world, just crackled on the screen. Combining that with various bits of personal history — the animosity between Riker and Worf over the brief period where Worf dated Deanna Troi, or Geordi La Forge’s ongoing quest to help best friend Data feel more human — made these episodes sing. TNG often gave the supporting actors very little to play — poor LeVar Burton, in particular, basically got nothing but technobabble for seven years — and it was a credit to that cast that we loved them so much. Across these 10 episodes, Picard showrunner Terry Matalas did a lot to make up for that, and that by itself was worth it. If anything, the least interesting part of this season was Picard himself. Which makes it an inverse of the first two years, where Patrick Stewart was really the only reason to watch. It’s not that Stewart was bad, by any means, but rather that the father/son relationship between Jean-Luc and Jack never entirely landed, while his trauma about the Borg felt like a rehash of earlier stories(*). The emotional climax of the season is Jean-Luc plugging back into the Borg collective in order to rescue his son (as well as the entire Federation), but it didn’t hit nearly as hard as, say, Data saying goodbye to evil twin brother Lore.

Editor’s picks

(*) On the whole, the season made great use of various vintage Trek movie scores, but the prominence of Jerry Goldsmith’s great First Contact theme also meant that every time Jean-Luc railed against his enemies, all I could think about was him screaming at Worf and Alfre Woodard’s Lily in that film (easily the best one made with the TNG cast). Trending 'We Were Never Invited Back': Michelle Obama Discusses Returning to the White House on 'Fallon' Listen to the Tucker Carlson 'Apology' Fox Won't Give Us Former Trump Investigator Mark Pomerantz Avoids Jim Jordan Circus for Now DHS Official Has Office Raided, Covered in Crime Scene Tape

On the whole, though, this is exactly what most Trekkies would have wanted from this season, and from Picard as a whole: one last chance to see these characters at their best, and to let the actors dig deeper into roles that were often much thinner than they should have been in the Eighties and Nineties.

Some more thoughts on the finale, and the season: