SNL’s Weekend Update Mocks George Santos Over His Drag Queen Lies

Co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che took shots at the GOP congressman for his drama, including claiming he produced Broadway’s disastrous Spider-Man musical
After a fun cold open starring Bowen Yang as the shot-down Chinese spy balloon floating in the ocean, as well as a fake trailer for a gritty/dystopian Mario Kart HBO series in the vein of The Last of Us, featuring host Pedro Pascal as Mario, it was time for SNL’s Weekend Update.

Co-hosts (and SNL head writers) Colin Jost and Michael Che first poked fun at all the Chinese spy balloon drama before focusing on George Santos, the comically crooked Republican congressman who’s lied about everything from being the Jewish grandson of Holocaust survivors to his mother dying as a result of the 9/11 attacks and losing employees in the Pulse nightclub shooting. He’s denied once being a drag queen despite convincing photo and video evidence (his party has cruelly demonized drag queens as sexual predators who “groom” kids), and the FBI is even probing whether Santos stole $3,000 from a dying dog’s GoFundMe.

“Representative George Santos said that he is stepping away from his [congressional] committee assignments to prevent being a distraction. He added, ‘The last thing I want is attention,’ then he sashayed away in a feather boa,” cracked Michael Che, throwing to a photo of Santos as a drag queen.

Then it was Jost’s turn.

“It was also reported that George Santos lied to potential campaign donors that he was a producer of the Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, though he did end up working with the Green Goblin,” added Jost, throwing up a photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene wearing green.

