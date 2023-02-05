fbpixel
PRESTIGE TV

SNL and Pedro Pascal Transform ‘Mario Kart’ Into ‘The Last of Us’

In the fake TV series trailer, the star of the hit HBO series (and the night’s SNL host) appeared as Mario alongside Bowen Yang’s bisexual-hipster Yoshi
Pedro Pascal as Mario and Chloe Fineman as Princess Peach on SNL. NBC

Following a fun cold open boasting Bowen Yang as the shot-down Chinese spy balloon, SNL aired a fake trailer for a dystopian The Last of Us-style HBO version of Mario Kart, starring host Pedro Pascal as Mario and Chloe Fineman as Princess Peach, as well as Kenan Thompson as Bowser.

“Let’s a-go,” Pascal’s Mario says, as he puts the pedal to the metal in his go-kart.

The fake show is set 10 years after the destruction of the kingdom, and sees Mario and Princess Peach navigate the video-game wasteland while battling Goombas — here reimagined as sentient fungi with legs.

They also encounter Yoshi (Bowen Yang), a hipster sporting headphones, bangs, and giant shades, who proudly announces, “I’m bisexual.” (A leather-clad Toad is bisexual as well.)

We’re treated to Bowser firing a Koopa Shell at Toad, Mario and Princess Peach’s go-kart spin out after hitting a banana peel, and Princess Peach asking Mario what happens if they crash.

“A little guy in a cloud comes and uses a fishing pole to put you back on the road,” he replies, dramatically.  

