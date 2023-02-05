SNL and Pedro Pascal Transform ‘Mario Kart’ Into ‘The Last of Us’
Following a fun cold open boasting Bowen Yang as the shot-down Chinese spy balloon, SNL aired a fake trailer for a dystopian The Last of Us-style HBO version of Mario Kart, starring host Pedro Pascal as Mario and Chloe Fineman as Princess Peach, as well as Kenan Thompson as Bowser.
“Let’s a-go,” Pascal’s Mario says, as he puts the pedal to the metal in his go-kart.
The fake show is set 10 years after the destruction of the kingdom, and sees Mario and Princess Peach navigate the video-game wasteland while battling Goombas — here reimagined as sentient fungi with legs.
They also encounter Yoshi (Bowen Yang), a hipster sporting headphones, bangs, and giant shades, who proudly announces, “I’m bisexual.” (A leather-clad Toad is bisexual as well.)
Trending
We’re treated to Bowser firing a Koopa Shell at Toad, Mario and Princess Peach’s go-kart spin out after hitting a banana peel, and Princess Peach asking Mario what happens if they crash.
“A little guy in a cloud comes and uses a fishing pole to put you back on the road,” he replies, dramatically.