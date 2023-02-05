SNL: Coldplay Performs a Soaring, Choir-Backed Version of ‘Fix You’

Between host Pedro Pascal, who played Mario in a The Last of Us-style spoof of Mario Kart, Bowen Yang’s angry Chinese spy balloon floating in the ocean after being shot down, and the Weekend Update team unloading on pathological liar (and Republican congressman) George Santos, there was quite a bit of fire power on display in this week’s SNL.

There was also Coldplay, who first performed their new-ish single "The Astronaut," co-written by BTS' Jin, and then followed that up with a rendition of "Human Heart," off their ninth studio album Music of the Spheres, which contains the highly original lyrics "boys don't cry."

It was during that performance, backed by Jacob Collier and the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers — a super-chorus comprised of talented Black women and men from states across the country — that the British band segued into a rousing version of their audience-favorite hit “Fix You.” The song was written by Martin about the time he spent trying to comfort his ex Gwyneth Paltrow in the wake of her father’s passing.

You can watch it here: