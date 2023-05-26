‘Selling Sunset’ Star Bre Tiesi Is More Than Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama

A new season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset has ushered in some new cast members, including 32-year-old real estate agent Bre Tiesi. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Tiesi spent years as a model and also worked in the nightlife scene as a bottle server where she built a rolodex of high-profile connections. Not a stranger to the spotlight, Tiesi married football player Johnny Manziel in 2018. The couple separated one year later when Tiesi accused Manziel of cheating. They eventually got divorced in 2021, and in June 2022, Tiesi had her baby Legendary Love with Nick Cannon.

Tiesi’s open relationship with Cannon and their family dynamics have been major points of discussion on Season Six of Selling Sunset, as well as on the internet in general. Cannon is the father of 11 other children, which became fodder for other cast members, mostly Chelsea Lazkani, who spent months of filming criticizing Tiesi’s lifestyle. And she says she’s returning for Season Seven.

Now that Tiesi has joined The Oppenheim Group, the luxury real estate agency on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, and has entered the world of reality television, she’s using her platform to spread her own message: She doesn’t care what people think about the way she chooses to live her life.

How did you get involved in Selling Sunset? What made you want to join the cast?

So I was actually asked to be on the show a couple of years ago and I was not really ready at the time. I enjoyed keeping what I had left of my personal life personal and I was not necessarily fully in real estate yet so I wasn’t really sold on it. I was approached later once my situation went a little more public and I had done a little bit more business. That time around, I was in a different place in my life so I said yes to coming onto the show.

In the past, hadn’t you turned down other offers to do reality TV?

I've been asked on every dating show known to man. Love Island, FBoy Island, so many shows like that, and it's just not at all what I was interested in. I was not interested in sharing my dating life and all of the stuff that comes with a dating show, so I definitely said no to those opportunities.

Bre Tiesi showing a home on ‘Selling Sunset’ Season Six. Netflix

That makes sense. When did you become a real estate agent and decide this is what you wanted to do as a career?

I always knew that what I was doing wasn’t going to last forever. You can only model and be in the industry for so long. You really have an expiration date. So my full intention was to obviously have the best time, make some money, and try to build relationships. My overall objective was to apply that rolodex to whatever I decided to transition to. I was like, “What can I do that I can have the freedom to do whatever I want, but make the most money possible, working smarter, not harder?” And I came up with real estate. Who doesn’t like all of these fancy homes in L.A., how they’re decorated, and all of the fun stuff that goes into that? I gravitated toward that and it was something that was very fun and creative and lucrative. I got my license in 2017 and I just wanted to have it because people would ask me for things all the time when they came to visit because I met a lot of clients when I did bottle service and they’d be like, “We want to rent a house, we need a car to drive, do you have a plug on jets? Can you get us a reservation here”’ So I really pride myself in being able to set up a full experience for them with the connections that I have.

You had your son Legendary Love in June 2022 and then you jumped into filming not long after. On camera, we see you pumping breast milk, speaking candidly about the joys and struggles of having a newborn. What was it like for you to start filming your first-ever reality show as a new mom?

Being a new mom is definitely the most trying thing I've ever done. It really gave me so much growth and strength that I didn't know that I had and completely shaped me and changed me. My priority has always been work and my career, and it was a lot for me to kind of put it dead near last, to be completely honest, and I felt like I wasn't delivering, I wasn't able to do what I needed to do. But at the same time, I didn't want to leave my baby for one second. It was so hard for me. Everyone was like, "Get a night nurse" and I was like, "I don't want a night nurse." I want to spend every minute I have with my child since I'm working 10-hour days. I thought, I'm bonding with him, I'm breastfeeding, so I'm going to co-sleep with him and I wanted to cuddle him up every night. It was definitely a lot of postpartum and emotions, and it was exhausting and it was really hard.

We see a lot of depictions of motherhood on Selling Sunset from the different cast members. Why do you think that’s important for people who watch reality TV to see on screen?

I felt like it was honestly one of the more important things to me because as women in this generation, we’re expected to do everything. I just want women to know that we can do it all. You don’t have to, but you can. We are literally superhuman and we don’t get enough appreciation for creating an entire human from our body, and we feed them from our body. There’s not a lot of support with that which I think is really unfortunate because men can’t do this.

Did you feel that support from your cast members and the women in the office?

Absolutely. I think that this group of girls minus, you know, are wonderful, supportive women and everyone is on this journey together and we’re all trying to hold each other up because it’s a wild ride over here. To have a tribe of women that support you is just everything.

What were you surprised to see on the show that you didn’t realize happened in real life?

Honestly, all the drama. I didn't actually see the fight between Nicole and Chrishell, so to see that I was like, "Oh, my God, what is happening?" And then for my own self, I was not aware of how hard Chelsea was going at me and my family. I think that it would have played out very differently for me personally had I known. But at the end of the day, I can be the bigger person, it is what it is. I'm very comfortable and I'm happy in my relationship and this is my truth, and my son is well taken care of and so loved. If she is that bothered by it, that sounds like something that she has to deal with.

Chelsea Lazkani confronting Bre Tiesi in ‘Selling Sunset’ Season Six. Netflix

Chelsea spends a lot of time talking about you, your relationship, and your family, to the other agents on camera and in her interviews. At the time, did you know that was happening as much as it was?

No, not at all. We had two situations that viewers see play out but we filmed for months and nothing else really occurred. And she changes her tune, which, Season Seven is going to be very interesting. I was a little thrown off by some of the things that she said, referring to us as disgusting. A lot of the stuff was taken way too far. At the end of the day, we’re all people and she kind of took it up a couple notches and didn’t have to go so low.

You explain on the show that you had your son last June and you’re not monogamous with your partner [Nick Cannon], and you’ve been clear about how other people’s beliefs about your personal life don’t matter to you. Why is it important for you to not care what people think when it comes to your relationship and your family?

I love my partner. I think that my partner is the most amazing human, from his work ethic to the way he treats people. I’ve never come across anyone that has anything bad to say about my partner, truly, aside from the negativity aligned with the [number of] kids [he’s had]. I think that speaks a lot on the intellect and the behaviors that somebody’s portrayed over decades and decades of being in the industry. I would never force this opinion on everyone else but since everyone is involved in my business and has something to say, I want people to understand that people have been living unconventional lifestyles and relationships for years and years and years. There are people who are in open relationships, there are swingers, there’s all types of different situations that make people happy. By no means am I trying to be the advocate of open relationships and “fuck monogamy” and all this shit. I have respect for monogamy and I think it’s beautiful and if that’s what works for you and makes you happy, I love that. For other people that don’t want to do that, I think that we should have the same support.