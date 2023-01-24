2023 Oscar Nominees’ Five Biggest Snubs, From Tom Cruise to Women Directors

In the all-too-early hours of Jan. 24, the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards were announced. Actors Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and Allison Williams (Get Out) did the honors. Sadly, they were not joined in the festivities by Williams’ deadly-singing-robot costar, M3GAN, though she was surely there in spirit.

With a quartet of blockbuster films in contention — Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as Elvis — this year’s Oscars had a golden opportunity to expand its global audience beyond record-low viewership of 10.5 million in 2021. So, did the Academy take advantage? Or did it pull a 2009, where it failed to nominate The Dark Knight and Wall-E for Best Picture, leading to rules changes and much handwringing?

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s fiercely original left-field hit, Everything Everywhere All at Once, led all films with 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, who made history as the first Asian nominee in the category. Netflix’s German-language war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, meanwhile, surprised with 9 Oscar nods, one of which was Best Picture. The Academy sure loves war movies, don’t they? Among the other delightful surprises were Angela Bassett receiving a well-deserved Best Supporting Actress nod for her turn in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Brian Tyree Henry earning his first Oscar nod in Best Supporting Actor for the little-promoted Causeway, and Paul Mescal getting his first Oscar nod in Best Actor as a tortured young father in Aftersun.

Unlike in year’s past, the Academy did a fine job of nominating a diverse array of performers in most of the categories, though failed to nominate two leading Black contenders, Danielle Deadwyler (Till) and Viola Davis (The Woman King), in Best Actress, and did not honor a single woman in Best Director.

Tom Cruise

While Top Gun: Maverick received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and a surprise Best Adapted Screenplay nod, the man that makes the whole thing run smoothly failed to secure an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Cruise is not only the biggest movie star in the world, and maybe even the last true one, but also has a history of being screwed-over by the Academy. He’s never won an Oscar for acting, despite deserving wins for Jerry Maguire and Magnolia, and hasn’t been nominated for an Oscar in over two decades. He only has three acting nods in his entire career (the two aforementioned films, plus Born on the Fourth of July). Have Cruise’s Scientology shenanigans run him afoul of the Academy? They certainly haven’t helped.

Danielle Deadwyler & Viola Davis

This year’s Oscars has the unfortunate distinction of honoring zero Black actors in the Best Actress and Best Actor categories, despite a number of deserving performances. The omissions were most evident in Best Actress, where a pair of powerhouse turns were expected to earn recognition: Danielle Deadwyler’s as Mamie Till, the mother of slain 14-year-old Emmett Till, in Till, and Viola Davis’ transformation into warrior General Nanisca, of the Agojie, in The Woman King. Both Deadwyler and Davis were active during the campaigning period, but neither got the nod. Deadwyler’s snub is perhaps the most shocking, given the gravity of the role and how she rose to the occasion.

Women Directors

Yes, another year has gone by where no women were nominated for Best Director. I was hoping that Charlotte Wells would be recognized for her artfully restrained helming of Aftersun, a personal and heartbreaking tale of an anguished young father (Mescal) and his 11-year-old daughter (Frankie Corio) spending one last summer vacation together in Turkey, but it was not to be. Instead, Ruben Östlund received a nod for Triangle of Sadness, in this writer's opinion one of the more ostentatious, narratively trite films of the last year. Maybe Greta Gerwig will help right these wrongs with this summer's Barbie.

Dolly de Leon

Speaking of Triangle of Sadness, the film did have one saving grace: Dolly de Leon, who received BAFTA and Golden Globe nods for her inspired turn as Abigail, a cleaner who becomes a tribal leader of sorts once a luxury yacht filled with some of the worst one-percenters you've ever laid eyes on capsizes and the survivors find themselves deserted on a remote island. Thanks to her sharp survival skills, De Leon turns the tables on these pampered wimps, living in her own private abode inside the lifeboat and coaxing sex from Carl (Harris Dickinson), an insecure male model, in exchange for special privileges. It would have been lovely to see De Leon, a veteran Filipina actress of stage and screen, be recognized by the Academy for her tremendous effort.

Paul Dano

Despite a two-decade career of standout performances, including in such celebrated films as Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood and Prisoners, Dano has yet to receive a single Oscar nomination. The thought was that he would for his tender turn as Burt Fabelman, the stern-yet-tender computer-engineer father of Sammy Fabelman in Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical The Fabelmans, but it was not to be. It’s a shame, given how some of the film’s more operatic performances were recognized while his understated, potent one was not — coupled with Dano’s massive year, between this and his Riddler in The Batman. Then again, Dano was also cruelly snubbed for fully embodying the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson in Love & Mercy, which should have netted him all the nominations under the sun.