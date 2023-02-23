‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Doesn’t Need Meredith Grey to Thrive

Ellen Pompeo said it herself: Grey’s Anatomy will be “just fine” without her. But many fans may disagree. After all, the character of Meredith Grey is the namesake of Shonda Rhimes’ hit series, and she’s always been its focal point. The fact is, though, that Meredith’s departure has been a long time coming — so much so that it’s been weighing the series down. Between that and the many other well-rounded characters with interesting stories, plus a brand new crop of interns that are bringing a breath of fresh air to the show, I’d say the series is set up to thrive once Meredith exits the building.

It was announced ahead of Season 19 that Ellen Pompeo would appear in a “limited capacity” in the season, allowing her to film a new limited series for Hulu. Meredith is now poised to leave Seattle and Grey Sloan Memorial to work on a cure for Alzheimer’s in Boston (an extremely satisfying way to end her story). Her “farewell” episode, titled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” airs on Feb. 23.

In the promo for that episode, Meredith says she’ll “probably be back next week,” noting that her exit isn’t necessarily permanent. And more importantly, Pompeo will remain part of the series as an executive producer and will also continue to narrate the episodes. So Meredith Grey isn’t going anywhere, not really. Her presence will continue to be felt. She’ll also be back for the Season 19 finale.

“I’m gonna always be a part of that show,” Pompeo said in an interview with Deadline. “I’ve spent two decades of my career on that show, it’s my heart and soul, and I’ll never truly be gone as long as that show’s on the air.” Pompeo also clarified to ET recently that the farewell episode isn’t actually her last. “It’s a little bit of a trick they’re playing on people,” she said. “It is my final episode for a while.”

Still, her character is moving from Seattle and effectively the series — at least for the time being. And at this point, it's needed.

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) says goodbye to ‘ Grey’s Anatomy .’ ABC

While Meredith’s development has been remarkable since the beginning of the series, recent seasons have kept the character separated from Grey Sloan Memorial and the main cast.

Meredith spent the majority of Season 17 in a coma due to Covid, and though we got to see her dreamy “death beach” scenes, those felt like closure more than anything else. It would have made sense to end her story soon after seeing so many loved ones again, especially Lexie and Derek.

While Meredith was visiting people she’d lost, however, she wasn’t engaging with the current characters (aside from a few other dreamy visits). That disconnect ultimately did a disservice to the series. Yes, this was likely done in large part due to Covid restrictions at the time, but her distance from much of the cast continued into Season 18.

It was in Season 18 that Meredith got the opportunity to work on a cure for Parkinson’s in her own research lab in Minnesota. Meredith’s story has always been connected to Alzheimer’s disease, and a cure for Parkinson’s Disease could potentially lead to a cure for Alzheimer’s. It was perfect.

And yet, as significant as it was to see Meredith work on such a project, it meant that most of her time was spent at the new lab or hanging out in various hotel rooms with Scott Speedman’s Nick Marsh — which got old fast, no matter how satisfying it was to see Meredith in a solid romantic relationship again.

Having Meredith be largely absent from Grey Sloan Memorial began to detract more and more from the overall story. It felt as though we were watching two different shows: one involving the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial, sans Meredith Grey, and one involving Meredith's personal life and new career path.

Then, the end of Season 18 brought things full circle in a way that couldn’t have been more appropriate for Meredith. Bailey’s decision to step down as chief of surgery, coupled with the fall of the residency program, put Meredith in a position to take over as interim chief. To see Meredith start out as an intern with plenty to learn, then wind up as chief of surgery at the place that shaped her seemed like a proper way to end the series altogether.

But Grey’s Anatomy continued and left viewers wondering how much longer they could drag this whole thing out. And with the Season 19 premiere, it was clear the answer to that question is: as long as they damn well please.

Even though the series was named for its titular character, Grey’s boasted a stellar ensemble cast from the start. In fact, some of the best storylines from the early days of the show were the ones that focused on the group dynamics or the stories of the other doctors in the hospital. Also, it’s proven that it can continue to reinvent itself, which Grey’s did in a big way at the beginning of Season 19.

Season 19 welcomed a brand new group of interns, with Meredith leading the residency program and getting it back on its feet. Again, it feels like the perfect progression for her character. Nothing makes more sense than to have Meredith be the one to fix the program that she essentially grew up in.

The interns Niko Terho, Harry Shum Jr., Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane and Alexis Floyd on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ ABC

And with the arrival of the new interns, there’s a clear shift in focus when it comes to the storytelling. The first episode of Season 19 feels like a reboot of the series — only the show never ended. We get to see these interns at the beginning of their careers in a way that is reminiscent of the originals: Meredith, Alex, George, Izzie, and Cristina.

The new interns are underdogs who come across as a modern, scrappier version of the original group. Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, and Harry Shum Jr. are a young, talented, more diverse group of actors with great chemistry. Their characters all bring something unique to the table, and they all have hopes of learning from the great Meredith Grey.

That's yet another reason that Meredith's presence on the show will still be felt once she leaves Seattle. Meredith's leadership, her past, and all of her stories — from the heartbreaking to the mundane — have left a mark on Grey Sloan Memorial in a way that will certainly carry through. The interns will still be learning from her even when she's not physically present, because so much of her research and her methods have become integral to the program.

She’s had a profound effect on the people around her, and has elevated the broken residency program to ensure future success. In essence, she’s set the stage for the next generation.

Sure, it would have been nice to see Meredith leading as chief of surgery for a while longer, but her physical presence is no longer necessary for the show to thrive. The old guard is out, and it’s time to enjoy the new one.