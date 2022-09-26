The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time: How the List Was Made

As the Rolling Stone staff stared down the task of culling decades worth of television to a list of the 100 best shows of all time, we knew we needed help — lots of it. So, we hit up Hollywood. In addition to polling our most pop culture-obsessed staffers, we reached out to a wide swath of television actors, creators, showrunners, writers, directors, producers, and critics. The instructions: Give us your top 50 shows of any genre — no restrictions — defining “best” as whatever it means to you.

The 46 ballots we got back were often surprising, occasionally head-scratching, and, in the case of a special few, idiosyncratic and hilarious. David Cross, who mastered dark goofiness as Arrested Development’s Tobias Funke — and co-created Mr. Show With Bob and David, the number 79 show on our list — joined many voters in naming The Wire TV’s best series. Actor Lizzy Caplan of Party Down and Masters of Sex fame topped her list with The Larry Sanders Show — as did Damon Lindelof, who co-created Lost and The Leftovers (and who refused to vote for any of his own shows). Meanwhile, BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s rankings included “SNL when you were in high school” (12) and “Frasier minus fat jokes” (42). The common denominator: strong opinions and an undying love of the art form.

Here, in alphabetical order, is the full roster of voters who lent their expert opinions to create a debate-worthy, all-time-great list.

Pamela Adlon, co-creator and actor, Better Things



Judd Apatow, showrunner, Freaks and Geeks



Tara Ariano, co-host, Extra Hot Great podcast

Betsy Beers, producer, Grey’s Anatomy, Bridgerton



Raphael Bob-Waksberg, creator, BoJack Horseman



Sarah D. Bunting, co-host, Extra Hot Great podcast

Lizzy Caplan, actor, Masters of Sex, Party Down

Chris Carter, creator, The X-Files



Jen Chaney, TV critic, Vulture



Sean T. Collins, TV journalist, The New York Times, Observer, Vulture



Carrie Coon, actor, The Gilded Age, The Leftovers, Fargo



David Cross, co-creator and actor, Mr. Show With Bob and David



Eric Deggans, TV critic, NPR



Paul Feig, creator, Freaks and Geeks

Daniel Fienberg, chief TV critic, The Hollywood Reporter

Maria Fontoura, deputy editor, Rolling Stone



Elisabeth Garber-Paul, culture editor, Rolling Stone



Roxana Hadadi, TV critic, Vulture



Tony Hale, actor, Veep, Arrested Development



Jon Hamm, actor, Mad Men

Aisha Harris, co-host, NPR Pop Culture Happy Hour

Brian Hiatt, senior writer, Rolling Stone

Linda Holmes, co-host, NPR Pop Culture Happy Hour



Michelle King, co-creator, The Good Wife, the Good Fight



Robert King, co creator, The Good Wife, the Good Fight



Kelly Lawlor, TV critic, USA Today



Bill Lawrence, creator, Scrubs, co-creator, Ted Lasso



Tracy Letts, actor, Homeland, Winning Time; playwright, August Osage County



Damon Lindelof, co-creator, Lost, The Leftovers



Natasha Lyonne, co-creator and actor, Russian Doll

Glenn Mazzara, former showrunner, The Walking Dead

Soraya Nadia McDonald, senior critic, Landscape

Joel McHale, actor, Community, The Soup

Marti Noxon, producer, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Grey’s Anatomy

Richard Rushfield, columnist, The Ankler

Maureen Ryan, contributing editor, Vanity Fair

Shawn Ryan, co-creator, The Shield

Ray Romano, actor, Everybody Loves Raymond

Stephanie Savage, executive producer, Gossip Girl, The O.C.

Mike Schur, co-creator, Parks and Recreation; creator, The Good Place

Alan Sepinwall, chief TV critic, Rolling Stone

Rob Sheffield, contributing editor, Rolling Stone

Janine Sherman Barrois, executive producer, Claws

Doreen St. Felix, staff writer, The New Yorker

Ben Stiller, executive producer, Severance, The Ben Stiller Show

Rob Thomas, creator, Veronica Mars, co-creator, Party Down

Ben Travers, critic and deputy editor, IndieWire

Kathryn VanArendonk, critic, Vulture

Glen Weldon, co-host, NPR Pop Culture Happy Hour

Alison Weinflash, managing editor, Rolling Stone

Joe Weisberg, executive producer, The Americans, The Patient

Terrence Winter, creator, Boardwalk Empire, writer, The Sopranos

Sean Woods, executive editor, Rolling Stone