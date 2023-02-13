Super Bowl Commercials 2023: The Best, Worst and WTF

I’d like to propose a toast: to the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat and the commercials that air in between it all.

Yes, winning was in the air during Super Bowl LVII, from Kansas City’s down-to-the-wire goal to take home the Big Game and a halftime show during which Rihanna dominated with a very special surprise guest in tow (her second baby!)

When it comes to the losing aspect, maybe try not to engage with anybody from Philadelphia this week (at least they can console themselves with cream cheese, cheesesteaks and, uh, selfies with the Liberty Bell?)

As for the commercials, we were treated to one of the strongest batches in years. Gone were any signs of cryptocurrency, while humor, celebrities and throwbacks ruled the roost. From the proliferation of QR codes to ads inspired by viral chatter and even a spot for chocolate-covered clams(?), these are the best, the worst and the huh? of Super Bowl ads 2023.

BEST

“Dunkin Drive Thru Starring Ben”/ Dunkin Donuts

Fresh off of absolutely hating being dragged to the Grammys, in a brilliant bit of marketing Dunkin Donuts managed to recruit the coffee and donut brand’s most famous fan in this hidden-camera spot where Ben Affleck mans a regular old drive-thru in Medford, Massachusetts. While it was cute to see the one-time Batman interact with customers, it’s clear Affleck doesn’t have the improvisational skills to infuse the ad with any humor (maybe he should have watched David Letterman at Taco Bell for inspiration?) Luckily, wife Jennifer Lopez was on hand for at least one funny line. Here’s hoping Affleck’s morning at Dunkin lifted his dour spirits.

BEST

“Forever”/The Farmer’s Dog

It’s the life of man’s best friend in one of the most effective ads of the night. It’s just that, um, dogs are pretty great. They’re just always there when you need them and can instantly cheer anyone up. Which makes us think: Ben Affleck should get a dog. Editor’s picks

WTF

“The Singularity”/Squarespace

It’s a Stanley Kubrick fever dream. In Squarespace’s annual appearance in the Big Game, their 2023 spot stars Adam Driver in a bizarre SciFi opus that takes us to another world. It all leads to two very important questions: what kind of mushrooms did the creative team behind this ad consume while writing this, and where can we get some?

WORST

“Breaking Good”/PopCorners

Regarded as one of the most acclaimed shows in television history, the entire team at Breaking Bad (from Bryan Cranston to Aaron Paul and even creator Vince Gilligan) reunited in a commercial for… PopCorners? The snack you’re forced to eat on planes?

We’re not saying that Breaking Bad is beyond a revival for an endorsement, but… there’s something off about how one of prestige TV’s crown jewels is now shilling a popcorn-fused snack one munches only when flight attendants are out of pretzels. It’s an ad that tarnishes the show’s shine (or, at the very least, smudges it with salty fingers).

WTF

“New Year. New Neighbor”/ T-Mobile Home Internet

It was relatively recently when John Travolta’s Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John tragically passed away. So in her honor, Travolta reworked the lyrics of their iconic duet “Summer Nights” in order to shill… for T-Mobile? And instead of Newton-John, he’s singing with the guys from Scrubs? OK, then.

BEST

“eyes. lips. face. sticky”/ e.l.f. Cosmetics Related

Last month, Jennifer Coolidge was asked on the red carpet of the Golden Globes what her dream role would be, to which she giddily answered she’d want to play a dolphin. Well, dreams come true for The White Lotus star in this silly ad for e.l.f. Cosmetics. In actuality, the spot is actually bittersweet because if Coolidge actually did have the skills of a dolphin, maybe she would have fared better after slipping off that yacht.

WORST

“Who’s in the Fridge”/ Hellman’s

A lame joke that plays on Jon Hamm and Brie Larson’s names? Dull banter? A boring cameo courtesy Pete Davidson? All for.. mayonnaise? Don Draper would have never green-lit this.

WORST

“Jack’s New Angle”/ Doritos

Speaking of mayonnaise: Jack Harlow, ladies and gentleman!

BEST

“Why not an EV?”/ GM & Netflix

General Motors and Netflix went halfsies on this minute-long Super Bowl commercial, because when ad time sells for a cool seven million bucks for just 30 seconds, it’s nice to have someone else chip in. Here, Will Ferrell shills both cars and Netflix shows with the comedian appearing in everything from Queer Eye to Bridgerton, having us wishing these tie-ins were real.

WORST

“Dancer”/TurboTax

Consider this your annual reminder that, for the past two decades, TurboTax has continued to successfully lobby to nix government plans to make tax filing both free for everybody and easier to do. Sorry, TurboTax: no amount of dancing can distract us from that.

WTF

“Maya’s”/M&M’s

It’s an ad that makes you go what the…?, but in the very best way. Continuing a saga that propelled the little candies that could into culture warriors and Fox News targets, we’re led to believe that Maya Rudolph is now shilling for the circular chocolates as opposed to the sweet characters that usually populate the company’s ads. And what’s Rudolph’s stuffing inside her spin on the confection? Clams, of course!

BEST

“Great Acting or Great Taste?”/ Pepsi

Let this be a lesson: if you want to produce a genuinely funny ad, ignore the stupid slogans, babies and pets, and hire two of the biggest comedy actors on the planet. Pepsi, whose most memorable ads have starred pop stars (Britney Spears!) recruited both Steve Martin and Ben Stiller for two different inspired spots in which we’re ushered through moments of the two acting… or are they? With Martin hot off of the success of Only Murders in the Building and Stiller enjoying Severance’s acclaim, their Big Game inclusion caps off a banner year. Trending Rihanna's DGAF Energy Was Off the Charts at Her Super Bowl Halftime Show A Pregnant Rihanna Delivers Glitzy Super Bowl Halftime Show De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove Dead At 54 Ben Affleck Works a Secret Day Job at Dunkin' in Super Bowl Ad

BEST

“Inch by Inch”/Rémy Martin

One of the greatest athletes of all time reciting one of most iconic movie speeches of all time? That’s what’s called a win-win. In Rémy Martin’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial, Serena Williams gives her take on the inspirational “Inch by Inch” speech from Any Given Sunday. Like her game on the tennis court, you can’t help but be mesmerized by Williams’ performance in the big game spot.