Alden Ehrenreich’s Behind-the-Scenes Photo Diary of the Tribeca Film Festival

When Rolling Stone asked me to take photos of my experience at the Tribeca Film Festival, where I was releasing my directorial debut Shadow Brother Sunday, I expected to come back to them with lots of behind-the-scenes shots from the point of view of a filmmaker in the middle of the festival circus.

When I got my rolls developed, I found that almost all my photos were of the people in my life who had come out to celebrate the film (and a few they took of me).

That is, after all, what I find most interesting: People. Seeing someone across the room wrapped up in a moment – of joy, or doubt, or goofiness, or fear. The gleam in someone’s eye that says, “Life is being lived inside this person right now.”

Shadow Brother Sunday is a film about people: their dreams, their frustrations, their resentments, their longing. The people I got to make it with were the best part of the experience. The people who came out for the premiere are what made it so much fun.

I only wish I had a better photo of the filmmakers I had the pleasure to premiere alongside of – Tom Furniss, Greta Scarano, Razan Ghalayini, Vathana Suganya Suppiah, and Harry Holland, who became like bunkmates at sleepaway camp by the end of the festival.

And of course I would have loved to share photos of the private weekend I spent with Robert De Niro aboard his yacht, the You Talking To Me?, to celebrate his 80th birthday, but we both agreed it was better to leave the cameras out of it. Trending Top Trump Adviser Pushed for Drone Strikes on Migrants, New Book Claims Christina Aguilera and Adam Lambert Slay 'Lady Marmalade' Duet at NYC Pride Island Jo Mersa Marley Cause of Death Revealed Everything Lewis Capaldi Has Shared About His Struggle With Tourette Syndrome

Enjoy,

Alden

Jay Brand with his mother and father. Alden Ehrenreich

Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger, Julia Zsolnay, Joe Peeler, Alden Ehrenreich, Jay Brand, Tina Carbone, Tyler Pintar, Luke Brau, Hanna Woltz, Elizabeth Guest on the red carpet of the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. Alden Ehrenreich

Greta Scarano, Razan Ghalayini, Vathana Suganya Suppiah, Alden Ehrenreich and Harry Holland during a filmmaker Q&A at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival Alden Ehrenreich

Natalie Metzger, Ben Mullen, Ben Kram, Sarah Luciano, and Harrison Tenzer.

Alden Ehrenreich

Julia Zsolnay, Kevin Fonteyne, Jay Brand, Emma Flannery at the afterparty. Alden Ehrenreich

Ben Kram, David McElwee, Alden Ehrenreich, Brian Williams, Willie Perliter at the bar. Alden Ehrenreich

Manhattan Bridge. Alden Ehrenreich

Elissa Mielke on the street. Alden Ehrenreich

Harrison Tenzer and I on the street. Alden Ehrenreich

A video shoot. Alden Ehrenreich