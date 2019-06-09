Posted on by Peter Wade

Trump Goes After ‘Enemy of the People’ Media in Extended Twitter Rant

Breaking: Angry President Trump is angry.

The president took to Twitter Sunday morning to yell at the New York Times, CNN, and Twitter and complain about the way he is treated by media in comparison to former President Obama.

Obviously upset over being called out for the way he originally expressed the timing of his tariffs deal with Mexico, Trump tried to reshape the agreement again and blasted the New York Times for reporting the truth.

The problem with the President’s rant is the omissions. Trump initially told anyone who would listen that the agreement with Mexico was based on the tariffs threat from last week and never mentioned that a deal had been, as the Times reported on Saturday, in the works for months.

Trump continued dangerously blasting legitimate media outlets calling them “The Enemy of the People!” while at the same time, showing his ignorance of the meaning of “freedom of speech.”

Trump ended his rage tweeting by evoking Obama’s name. It’s basically a one-note strategy that hits all the bases with his supporters that he loves to deploy. A hint of partisanship, a dash of anger, mixed with a heap of racism to start off your Sunday. Enjoy!

 

