Trump Goes After ‘Enemy of the People’ Media in Extended Twitter Rant

Breaking: Angry President Trump is angry.

The president took to Twitter Sunday morning to yell at the New York Times, CNN, and Twitter and complain about the way he is treated by media in comparison to former President Obama.

Obviously upset over being called out for the way he originally expressed the timing of his tariffs deal with Mexico, Trump tried to reshape the agreement again and blasted the New York Times for reporting the truth.

Another false report in the Failing @nytimes. We have been trying to get some of these Border Actions for a long time, as have other administrations, but were not able to get them, or get them in full, until our signed agreement with Mexico. Additionally, and for many years,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

The problem with the President’s rant is the omissions. Trump initially told anyone who would listen that the agreement with Mexico was based on the tariffs threat from last week and never mentioned that a deal had been, as the Times reported on Saturday, in the works for months.

…..not mentioned in yesterday press release, one in particular, were agreed upon. That will be announced at the appropriate time. There is now going to be great cooperation between Mexico & the USA, something that didn’t exist for decades. However, if for some unknown reason… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

Trump continued dangerously blasting legitimate media outlets calling them “The Enemy of the People!” while at the same time, showing his ignorance of the meaning of “freedom of speech.”

…..there is not, we can always go back to our previous, very profitable, position of Tariffs – But I don’t believe that will be necessary. The Failing @nytimes, & ratings challenged @CNN, will do anything possible to see our Country fail! They are truly The Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

Twitter should let the banned Conservative Voices back onto their platform, without restriction. It’s called Freedom of Speech, remember. You are making a Giant Mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

Trump ended his rage tweeting by evoking Obama’s name. It’s basically a one-note strategy that hits all the bases with his supporters that he loves to deploy. A hint of partisanship, a dash of anger, mixed with a heap of racism to start off your Sunday. Enjoy!

If President Obama made the deals that I have made, both at the Border and for the Economy, the Corrupt Media would be hailing them as Incredible, & a National Holiday would be immediately declared. With me, despite our record setting Economy and all that I have done, no credit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

