Watch Roy Family Keep Quarreling Over Media Empire in New ‘Succession’ Trailer

The Roy family picks up the Lannister’s torch as HBO’s nastiest, most dysfunctional TV family in the new trailer for Succession, which returns August 11th.

Season Two finds Brian Cox’s Logan Roy — the Rupert Murdoch-esque family patriarch and CEO of the Waystar Royco media empire — welcoming his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) back into the fray after Kendall tried, and failed, to oust him from his own company at the end of Season One.

While Logan seems certain that it’s important the Roy family stick together to fend off outside attempts to take down their company, Kendall’s constantly-fighting siblings are less sure. When Kendall’s loyalty is questioned at a family dinner, his brother, Roman (Kieran Culkin) casually quips, “Should we frisk him for a wire? Burn him? See if he’s a witch?”

Succession also stars Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk and Arian Moayed. Holly Hunter reportedly also joined the cast with a recurring role as the CEO of a rival media company.