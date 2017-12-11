The WWE announced on Sunday that Rich Swann, who was arrested in Gainesville, Florida over the weekend and charged with a misdemeanor of simple battery and a felony of false imprisonment of his wife, Vannarah Riggs, has been suspended indefinitely. "WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence," the WWE said in a statement, "and per our policy, Rich Swann has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest."

Related Chris Jericho Sets Sail for Life Beyond the WWE Pro wrestling legend has his hand in many pots outside the WWE next year, including a five-day indie wrestling cruise the company turned down

According to the police report, Swann got into an argument with his Riggs – a wrestler on the independent circuit known as Su Yung – on Saturday. They were returning from one of Riggs’ wrestling matches when Swann began critiquing her performance and "getting angry with her." Out of fear of the argument escalating further, Riggs got out of the car, which prompted Swann to stop his vehicle in the middle of traffic. One witness said they saw Swann get out of the car to chase her, place her in a headlock and shove her back in the car "while she screamed for help" as they drove away.

Due to numerous national media requests...mugshot and arrest report for Rich Swann can be found here: https://t.co/PvQj5B7A7n



(Redactions made in accordance with FSS 119 that protects home address/phone of domestic violence victim.) pic.twitter.com/EgjbzTbjNq — Gainesville Police (@GainesvillePD) December 10, 2017

Another witness said they saw Swann "driving erratically" before Riggs got out of the car while it was still moving. Swann then allegedly chased after Riggs but did not put the car in park, and the car ended up hitting a telephone pole.

Swann countered to police that he didn't grab Riggs or force her back into the car. He was just trying to get home, he stated, and needed Riggs – and her GPS-enabled phone – to come with him. Swann was set to be released on Sunday after making an appearance before a judge, according to ABC News.

