Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry: What We Know About Ankle Injury

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry suffered a gruesome ankle injury against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Tests have since revealed that Curry's ankle is "stable and structurally intact," but he will miss at least two weeks with a sprained right ankle.

Curry has a history with his right ankle. After spraining it several times during the 2010-11 season, Curry had surgery in 2011 to repair "instability that existed in the ankle due to recurrent ankle sprains." He then sprained the same ankle multiple times during the 2011-12 season, limiting him to 26 games. He required ankle surgery once again in the offseason, this time to clean out "loose debris and scar tissue."

It was following Curry's second surgery that the Warriors signed him to a four-year extension worth $44 million. While it was seen by some as "risky business" at the time due to his recurring injuries, it ended up being a tremendous steal for the franchise. Not only did Curry appear in 394 out of a possible 410 regular season games between 2012 and 2017, he was named an All-Star in four of those five seasons and won back-to-back MVP awards. It paved the way for him to sign a massive $201 million extension with the Warriors this offseason.

"I hadn't done that one in a while," Curry said following Monday’s game. "Sprained my ankle. See how it feels tomorrow and kind of go from there. Obviously a sucky situation, but I'll be back."

The Warriors haven’t been nearly as dominant without Curry in the lineup this season. According to NBA.com, they've outscored opponents by a total of 265 points in his 750 minutes on the court compared to 18 points in his 455 minutes on the bench. The Warriors proved they have enough firepower to make up for the loss of one of their stars last season when they went 15-4 in the 19 games Kevin Durant missed with a knee injury, but this version of the Warriors hasn’t experienced extended time without Curry.

"It'll be an opportunity to evaluate all types of things," Warriors general manager told ESPN's Zach Lowe. "You always learn in these moments."

The Warriors will play five games between now and December 19, which will mark two weeks from when Curry underwent tests on his ankle. If he ends up missing more time – a possibility considering the problems he's had with his right ankle in the past – Curry is in jeopardy of missing Golden State’s Christmas Day game against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.