Vikings' 'Minneapolis Miracle' Touchdown Gets the 'Titanic' Treatment

On Sunday, Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs punched the Minnesota Vikings' ticket to the NFC Championship with a 61-yard touchdown in the closing seconds of their game against the New Orleans Saints. It was an unforgettable touchdown, and it has since been made all the more unforgettable by a Twitter user giving it the Titanic treatment.

Related Vikings' Keenum, Diggs Were Written Off – Then They Made Playoff History For the Minnesota Vikings to finally win a Super Bowl, it has to happen when we least expect it

Plenty of memorable sports moments in recent years have been synchronized to Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On." (There are actually Twitter accounts dedicated to sniffing out those moments). This one, however, just seems like it was meant to be.

Already called the "Minneapolis Miracle," Vikings fans rightly lost their minds over the play as it happened in real time. Not even the players involved could believe it. Vikings defensive lineman Linval Joseph told ESPN after the game that he thought the only way they were going to win was by kicking the "longest field goal in NFL history." Vikings wide receiver Jarius Wright, who was one of the first two reads for Keenum on the play, said they practice the play all the time but, as far as he can remember, "it has never been thrown to that route."

The Vikings now have an opportunity to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1977. They play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

