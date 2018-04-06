UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor remains in police custody after a chaotic incident on Thursday afternoon following a UFC 223 media event in Brooklyn, New York.



McGregor turned himself in to New York Police Department authorities on Thursday night, Rolling Stone confirmed with an NYPD spokesman following an initial report from NBC News. He was being sought for questioning in connection with an incident where he and a group of cohorts allegedly caused damage to a bus containing multiple athletes, coaches and managers. McGregor has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of criminal mischief, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Rolling Stone.

After the conclusion of UFC 223 media day at Barclays Center, McGregor and a group of roughly a dozen associates were let into the venue without permission. In what appears to be a premeditated attack, the group advanced to the loading dock area, where fighters from Saturday's UFC 223 card had been put onto buses to return to the host hotel.

That's when the situation became unhinged. McGregor, 29, was searching for UFC 223 headliner Khabib Nurmagomedov, who earlier in the week had an altercation with one of the Irishman's teammates, Artem Lobov. McGregor and others were allegedly looking for retaliation and found the bus with Nurmagomedov inside of it.



McGregor allegedly threw several objects at a bus, including a trash can and dolly. The dolly shattered one of the front left windows on the bus, with authorities claiming that the shards of glass injured multiple people. Lightweight Michael Chiesa suffered multiple lacerations to the face and head, while Flyweight Ray Borg had glass in his eyes which resulted in "multiple cornea abrasions." Both fighters were deemed medically unfit to compete, and their respective bouts were called off.



The situation was eventually contained and McGregor and his group fled the venue. Before long, authorities told Rolling Stone they wanted McGregor to turn himself in for questioning on the matter. McGregor was officially arrested at 10:23 p.m. ET, with multiple charges currently pending.

UFC President Dana White met with media in the fallout of McGregor's attack and said he was appalled by what happened and made it clear there will be real consequences. "Obviously, everybody’s shaken up," White said. "This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company. ... You can imagine he’s going to be sued beyond belief, and this was a real bad career move for him."



UFC officials also released a statement prior to McGregor's surrender. "During today’s media event at Barclays Center to promote 'UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway,' Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov entered the building accompanied by over a dozen individuals.

"The group, which included McGregor and Lobov, vandalized the vehicle that contained a number of athletes competing at the event taking place this weekend. NYPD was immediately alerted and is currently in the process of investigating the situation. UFC is working very closely with the New York Athletic Commission, Barclays Center security and law enforcement authorities. All parties are working together to ensure the highest standard of proper safety precautions are implemented to protect the fans and athletes.

"The organization deems today’s disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow. Immediately, Lobov has been removed from this weekend’s card and individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at tomorrow’s ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday’s event at Barclays Center.”

UFC 223 will take place Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The pay-per-view headliner, which follows prelims on FS1 and UFC Fight Pass, will see Nurmagomedov fight UFC Featherweight champ Max Holloway in a 155-pound title contest.