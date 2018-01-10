Tom Brady: Watch Trailer for Superstar Quarterback's New Docu-Series

A new show centered around New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is coming to Facebook later this month. Titled "Tom vs Time," the six episode docu-series follows the 40-year-old star around in his 18th NFL season to reveal the "unstoppable mental and physical preparation he relies on to continue to play at an MVP level and compete for championships."

"I have thought for many years how cool it would be to show fans other aspects of my life and interact with them in a different way," Brady said in a press release. "I have been a part of features in magazines, newspapers and TV shows, but I've never tried anything like what we decided to do with this docu-series. I hope fans enjoy seeing what we captured. Gotham [Chopra] is a great storyteller. I think he was able to capture the essence of my off-field life and the love I have for the game of football and my family."

The docu-series peels the curtain back on Brady's life, both on the field and off of it. According to Mark Leibovich of the New York Times, there is "extensive footage" of Brady at his home in Massachusetts and on vacation in Costa Rica with his family, including wife Gisele Bundchen. The show continues its "unprecedented" coverage of Brady off the field by showcasing his "bro-trip" to Montana with two of his Patriots teammates and his summer tour of China with his oldest son. Brady says the multi-part documentary is "intimate, in-depth and more personal than anything I've released on my social channels."

"Tom vs Time," however, won't feature much of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. It's unclear if Brady even told Belichick about the show, Leibovich writes, although the Patriots were "nominally aware." Also missing in the four-and-a-half episodes the New York Times viewed were discussions about national anthem protests, the trade of Jimmy Garoppolo or insight into Brady's relationship with his business partner Alex Guerrero. Filmmaker Gotham Chopra, son of Deepak Chopra, says it's possible some of those will be addressed in the final installments.