Puppy Bowl XIV: What You Need to Know About the Fuzziest Starting Lineup

Team Ruff and Team Fluff are set to face off against each other in the highly anticipated Puppy Bowl XIV on February 4th, and fans of the playful competition are in for a treat: more ways to interact with their favorite fuzzy game day.

This year's furry face-off, which will be held at the all-new bone-shaped Geico stadium, features puppies rescued from areas devastated by natural disasters in 2017, including Houston, Puerto Rico and Florida. Animal Planet worked with 48 different animal shelters and rescue organizations from 25 U.S. states and territories to recruit their two teams.

For the first time ever, viewers will be able to create their own digital Puppy Bowl trading cards, using photos of their own pets to create a souvenir from the show, with 10 different frames to choose from and fun stats like "Pawsome Talent," "Favorite TV Show" and "Naughtiest Habit."

Social media users will also have a chance to keep up with the show via Instagram, where they'll be able to get an insider's look at Puppy Bowl, and Twitter, where the game will covered in real time. The Animal Planet and Puppy Bowl Facebook pages will feature news and opinions throughout the day.

Another fun feature of the game is the Puppy Bowl virtual reality series, which will give viewers a glimpse at the puppies' point of view and take them through Puppy Bowl Training Camp, all via the Discovery VR iOS and Android apps, Samsung VR and the Animal Planet YouTube channel.

New this year, Animal Planet is also set to premiere the first-ever Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl, which features adult dogs living in rescues and shelters, similarly competing in a fuzzy football competition on Team Wags and Team Tails.

To add to the fun, the Dog Bowl will feature several celebrity dogs from Instagram, including Rufus the Pug, Hamilton the Pug and Chloe Kardoggian. And as always, all puppy players – as well as their adult dog counterparts – are up for adoption.





