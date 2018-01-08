New England Patriots' Tom Brady Says 'I Am the Storm' Ahead of Playoff

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a galvanic message on Instagram under a picture of the Patriots' foggy game against the Atlanta Falcons. "Fate whispers to the warrior, ‘You cannot withstand the storm.’ The warrior whispers back, 'I am the storm,'" said the caption. The Patriots are ramping up for a playoff game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Brady's message underscores the ESPN story that came out this month detailing a fractured relationship between Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft. The Patriots responded in a joint statement on Friday calling the article "unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate" theories.

"The three of us share a common goal," the statement read. "We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years. It is unfortunate that there is even a need for us to respond to these fallacies. As our actions have shown, we stand united."



Brady's agent, Don Yee, also stated: "I don't really know what to say; it's tough to have a response since it didn't appear to me to have one on-the-record quote. All I can suggest is don't believe everything you read."

In the article, ESPN's Seth Wickersham said some of the disagreements between the three men were about Brady's business partner and trainer, who recently had his sideline access revoked. The problems allegedly extended to the trading of backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in November.

