Conor McGregor won't take any risks when it comes to his future in fighting. While speaking with Sky Sports News this week, the UFC champion says he’ll listen to his body and call it quits before he does himself any long-term harm.

"I always look at the end from a damage-taken standpoint," McGregor said. "How much damage have I taken? How is my brain? How is my mental health? How is my physical body? How is my training? How is my preparation? How is my hunger for it?”



"That is where I gauge how long I will do it and there is still a lot left in me,” McGregor continued.



UFC president Dana White has wondered if McGregor will fight again after he made around $100 million in his loss to Floyd Mayweather this year. McGregor admitted that money is less of a factor for him now that he's one of the highest paid athletes in the world. It's why he will "continue to [fight] as long as I am healthy and willing to put in the work that it takes to do."

"It is a dangerous, ruthless business and I am aware of that," McGregor explained. "Thankfully I am in a position of great wealth. I do not need to do it. I am doing it for the love of it."



McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC since he made history by defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 on November 12th, 2016. He has not revealed when he plans to fight again, but McGregor recently said that he wants a UFC fight next, not a boxing match. He will have plenty of options, whether it's a showdown with Tony Ferguson for the lightweight title or another fight with Nate Diaz. There might also be the option of Floyd Mayweather, who denied that he's in talks with the UFC about a possible deal even though White confirmed they've been in contact.