A Very Merry Sports Christmas: Matches that Made the Holidays More Jolly

Did you know that the holidays aren’t just about going overboard with decorations, getting buzzed off rum and eggnog, and listening to "Last Christmas" until its contagious lyrics are seared into your mind like a yuletide branding iron? The merry season is also a ripe time for great games, with some of the best moments in sporting history taking place or around Christmas day. From landmark NFL matchups (Ghost to the Post!) to heart-pounding b-ball games (Shaq Vs. Kobe!) and every holly jolly moment in-between, here are some in merry matches that made even Saint Nicholas himself take a break from his magical trip ‘round the world to catch up on the action. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, indeed.