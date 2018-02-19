NBA All-Stars Draymond Green, Andre Drummond Discuss What's Hot In Music

There's no question that music has a strong presence within the NBA world. Players use it to get motivated and focused for games, some athletes make their own tracks, and Drake is even the "Global Ambassador" for the Toronto Raptors.



With NBA All-Star festivities going down this past weekend in Los Angeles, all the greatest basketball stars in the world gathered in one place. Rolling Stone was on hand at Saturday's media day at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and a dozen players to provide insight on what they're currently enjoying in music, from past to present.

Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons

"I'm definitely big on the 90s music. It's just kind of relaxing music. I make music myself, so I like to listen to a lot of my stuff. Rick Ross is one of my favorite rappers. A$AP Rocky as well."

John Wall, Washington Wizards

"Migos – they've got it on lock right now. They're on fire."

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

"It's hard to pick. Jay-Z and Lil' Wayne are my all-time favorite artists. So I always listen to those guys."

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

"A lot of Drake. Migos new album. I always represent West Coast. Nipsey Hussle. The Game. Jay-Z. Meek Mill. Rick Ross. Lil' Wayne. Those are my go-to guys right now. That's my go-to list."

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

"There's a lot of new stuff that's come out. Nipsey Hussle's really hot right now. I love the Migos, but I feel like 'Big Shot' by Kendrick Lamar is my go-to song right now. Migos' going to have the way for the next couple years, for sure."

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

"I listen to everybody. Hip hop, R&B. Rick Ross. Lil' Wayne. I just got on G-Eazy. He's one of my favorite artists right now. I like Biggie a lot. Jay-Z."

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

"My go-to music is old school R&B. 2000s, 90s, 80s, and I might even sneak some 70s in there. I like a little bit of everybody, it just depends on how I'm feeling. I could go country one day, Rascal Flatts one day, but then the next day I might just go completely left and listen to Lil' Wayne. I'm very, very diverse, especially with music."

Goran Dragic, Miami Heat

"Serbian music. Aca Lukas is my favorite right now."

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

"My go-to music right now is pretty much everything. I've got a good mix of Drake, Jay-Z, Meek Mills, some Migos. I've got a good mix of everything. Some R&B. Some old-school R&B. Migos has got some good hype music. It's just good and solid."

Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves

"Favorite song and favorite artist, I bump a lot of Luke Bryan."

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

"Mistah F.A.B. He dropped a new album called Thug Tears. That's my go-to right now."

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

"It's a lot of everything. It could be Kendrick, J-Cole. I kind of go by the vibes of that day. Mac Miller. G-Eazy. It could be anything. I'm a music junkie and I'm always just going with the vibe. I play the music accordingly."