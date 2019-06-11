Hear Raconteurs’ New Riff-Heavy Song ‘Bored and Razed’

The Raconteurs have performed “Bored and Razed” at gigs in the lead-up to their new album Help Us Stranger, and today the reunited rockers shared the lyric video for the studio version of the track.

The video – which arrived after “Bored and Razed” premiered as Beats 1’s “World Record” – projects the lyrics from the Jack White-led cut on white walls. “Rolling a juke joint box in the corner / Trolling myself in the mirror at night / Keeping an eye on my grindstone future / Staying away from the left and the right,” White sings on the riff-heavy track.

The Raconteurs have previously shared “Help Me Stranger,” the Donovan cover “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness),” “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone” from Help Us Stranger, due out June 21st. The album is the Raconteurs’ first together since 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely.

In early July, the Raconteurs will embark on their first North American trek in nearly eight years. The band is currently touring Europe, with their gigs featuring a heavy helping of Help Us Stranger tracks.