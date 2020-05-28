The Popular WiFi Extender That Gets Rid of Dead Zones is Just $35 Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re having trouble connecting to the internet at home, it may not be your router’s fault. Even if you have a reliable router, the layout of your home could still create “dead zones” where WiFi is spotty at best. To boost your signal for all-over coverage, you’ll need a WiFi range extender, like this one from ROCK SPACE.

Regularly $109, the ROCK SPACE WiFi Range Extender is on sale for just $35.99 — a whopping $73 price cut. That’s the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for this WiFi booster, which has a 4+ star review from more than 1000 reviewers online.

Using dual external antennas, the WiFi repeater extends internet coverage to up to 1300 square-feet of space. That’s enough to power up a small house. It’s great if you want to extend your internet connection to the backyard or patio; it can also be used to boost the connection in your bedroom, basement or garage.

This WiFi extender uses dual band technology to automatically toggle between 2.4GHz and 5GHz for the fastest signal. Place it approximately halfway between your router and where your “dead zone” is. A smart signal indicator will turn blue when it detects the best connection.

The ROCK SPACE extender gets you a combined speed of 733Mbps (Megabits per second). The device is compatible with most routers on the market, and pairing takes less than ten seconds. Measuring 2.95 x 3.15 inches, it plugs in discreetly without taking up any space.

At just $35, this WiFi extender is a no-brainer to ensure a more reliable internet signal in your home or office. No more worrying about dropped video calls or websites taking forever to load. As with all Amazon deals, this one will move fast, so add this to your cart before the prices goes back up again.