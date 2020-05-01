This Accessory Lets You Control Old Appliances From Your Phone — and It’s Only $20 Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The cost of investing in all new smart appliances is hard to justify if you’re already happy with the ones you’ve got. TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Plugs can bring some new functionality to those gadgets, and a two pack is only $20 right now — back down to its lowest price ever. If you’ve ever wanted to monitor and control your appliances from your phone, this is an easy way to start doing it.

Using the accessory is simple: plug an appliance into the smart plug, then connect it to an outlet. Once it’s plugged in, download TP-Link’s Kasa app (iOS and Android), and run through a quick setup process that connects the smart plug to your WiFi network.

Once connected, you can control the Smart Plug from your smartphone, or by linking it to an Amazon Echo. The control is limited to turning it on and off, or putting it on a schedule, but that’s still pretty powerful.

For instance, you could set your coffee maker to turn on right as you wake up, so it’s ready when you come downstairs. Or, you could check to see if you turned the stove off before you left the house. If not, you can turn the power off from your car instead of going back home to check.

TP-Link’s Smart Plugs are a great way to start or expand your smart home, and they rarely go on sale. There’s no indication of when this deal will be over, or when stock will run out, so if you want to take advantage of it you should do it sooner than later.