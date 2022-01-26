RS Recommends: Ring’s Football-Themed ‘Quick Replies’ Let You Ditch Door Watching to Watch the Big Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Grab your favorite chips and dips because Super Bowl season is finally here. To prepare for the highly-anticipated kick-off, set for February 13, fans are busy prepping their home for the least amount of disturbances possible while they watch the big game.

From making sure your TV and soundbar are properly set up, to muting your smart home devices from speaking up at the wrong moment (we’re looking at you, Alexa), there are easy ways to help minimize distractions while the game is playing. One more way to focus on the game: using Ring’s new football-themed “Quick Replies” for their popular line of video doorbells.

Ring’s new Quick Replies feature will automatically send a voice message to the person at the door, to let them know you’re busy. The Super Bowl-themed replies include “We’re watching the game! Leave us a message!” and “We don’t want to miss kickoff! Leave us a message after the whistle.” These automated messages are also accompanied by sound effects such as referee whistles or a crowd cheering to the game, to add to the festive fun.

Ring launched “Quick Replies” back in February 2021. The feature originally introduced six quick reply presets, which Ring doorbell users could then enable if they were busy or didn’t feel like coming to the door. Quick Replies can also prompt guests to leave a message at the door, which Ring video doorbell owners can then watch via Live-View or access at a later moment if they’re Ring Protect subscribers.

The latest football-themed “Quick Replies” are compatible with the 2021-released Ring Video Doorbell 4 which also features improved color video compared to its predecessors.

Quick Replies should also function on older Ring doorbell models like the 2020 Video Doorbell. The only exception to this is the Ring Video Doorbell Wired.

Setting up these new Quick Replies is simple. Just open the Ring app, choose your device and click on smart responses. From there, choose the Quick Replies option and set it to your favorite Super Bowl-themed prompt. Press “save” and you’re all done.

Super Bowl LVI airs Sunday, February 13. If you want to watch the big game, sign up for a Peacock TV subscription (starting at $4.99 for ad-supported plans) to watch the Super Bowl online. Other ways to watch the Super Bowl include tuning into NBC. If you don’t have cable, grab Hulu with Live TV to access the channel. Right now you can get Hulu with Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN + as a bundle deal.

