Amazon Just Knocked $100 Off the Doorbell Cam That Lets You Remotely See Who’s at Your Door

Fourth of July may be over but Amazon still has a big sale going on, with a $100 discount on the popular Ring Doorbell Camera. Right now, get the best-selling Ring Peephole Camera plus a bonus Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for just $79.99. That’s a whopping $100 off the regular price of $179.99, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this set.

The deal gets you the mini doorbell camera that lets you talk to people at your door, while broadcasting images and videos in crisp, 1080p HD. Get alerts on your phone, tablet, or computer whenever someone is outside, and speak and listen to them even if you’re not at home. It’s great for asking delivery drivers to leave packages on your doorstep, or to deter unexpected visitors from coming through your gate when you’re out of town. A “night vision” feature ensures you see who’s arriving, even in the dark.

Amazon

Customize the Ring Video Doorbell to send alerts whenever someone knocks, or when a motion sensor is triggered. The Ring can also be connected with Alexa, to receive announcements whenever visitors are detected. Activate voice control and use the Echo Dot to talk to guests at your door, even if your phone is not close at hand. Just say, “Alexa, talk to the front door” and be connected instantly.

We’ve used the Ring Peephole Camera before and it sets up in minutes, with no wiring or drilling required. The accompanying app is super easy to use and understand, and we like getting real-time notifications on our phone. The app lets you grant permissions to other people in your home too, so anyone in your family can see and monitor who’s coming by.

This camera comes with a removable battery pack that plugs into any standard outlet to easily recharge.

This is the cheapest Ring Doorbell Camera deal we’ve spotted all year, and the bonus Echo Dot makes it a no-brainer to add to cart. As with all Amazon sales, this one could end at any time so we recommend taking advantage while the $100 discount is still live. See more details here.