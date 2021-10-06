RS Recommends: Why We’re Stocking Up on This $60 Security Camera

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We spend all this time setting passwords for our phones and laptops and yet our home security is often an afterthought. Setting up a good home security system can often be tricky — and expensive — and with all the security cameras, monitors and floodlights out there, it can be hard to figure out what works for your space.

That’s why we’re fans of the new smart home accessories brand, NOOK, which is making easy-to-use and easy-to-understand products for your home, office and studio. One of their best-selling products is their NOOK Cam Indoor Security Camera, and the site is offering a huge discount right now, which brings the price of the NOOK Cam down to $69.99. Use promo code ROLLINGSTONE15 at checkout for an additional 15% off, bringing the price down to just $59.

A multi-purpose camera that records in full HD quality, the NOOK Cam helps you keep an eye on your living space, front porch, backyard and garage, with real-time motion detection and two-way talk capabilities. There’s even a night vision mode, to help you spot things clearly in the dark.

Pair the camera to your phone to get an instant live stream of what’s happening in your house; you can easily check in on your kids and pets, keep an eye on your office, or even monitor comings and goings to your store or rental property. You can also use your phone to control sight-lines and settings, or use Alexa to control everything with your voice (I.e. “Alexa, show me the backyard”). Set a 24-hour stream, or set your phone to be notified by motion and sound detection.

The camera features a wide angle 115° view and a 355° pan/60° tilt. Everything saves to the cloud or to an SD memory card (not included but we like this one here, which gets you 128GB of storage space).

About the size of a large coffee mug or tumbler, the NOOK Cam is discreet enough to tuck into a bookshelf or corner, and to not be an eyesore. The camera can also be wall-mounted or ceiling-mounted if you want an overhead view. Everything sets up in minutes and pairing to your phone is a cinch.

Regularly $139.99, the NOOK Cam Indoor Security Camera is on sale for just $59.49 when you apply promo code ROLLINGSTONE15 at checkout here. This is an exclusive offer reserved for Rolling Stone readers and the offer won’t be on for long, so you’ll want to snag this security camera deal online while you can. See full sale details at NookCasa.com.