RS Recommends: Get the Portable Air Purifier Madison Square Garden is Using at Its Shows

Air purifier brand Molekule is best-known for its at-home air purifiers, that help reduce viruses, allergens and pollutants in your living space, but now the brand is taking its technology to a whole new level, with a new partnership with Madison Square Garden.

As part of the multi-year deal, Madison Square Garden will install Molekule’s FDA-cleared air purification devices throughout the arena, during shows and concerts. The New York Knicks are also back in the playoffs and the team is opening up the arena for in-person attendance (see latest ticket prices here). Molekule’s air purifiers are expected to be an important part of the Garden’s Covid safety protocols and checklist.

While Molekule will be installing high-powered air purifiers in and around MSG, the company says fans and concertgoers will see variations of Molekule’s popular Air Mini purifiers installed as well. A rep for Molekule confirms that “Madison Square Garden will be using Molekule’s consumer devices as part of their reopening strategy too.”

The Molekule Air Mini is one of these devices, and is available for everyone to purchase online via Amazon. A professional-style unit, the Air Mini helps to purify spaces up to 250 square feet, using Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology to destroy viruses, dangerous gases, allergens, bacteria and mold. Unlike basic box-shaped air purifiers, the Air Mini’s 360-degree design means it pulls in particles from all angles, removing them from the air and trapping them in its built-in filter.

The Air Mini won’t interfere with what you’re listening to either, whether you’re on a call at home or attending a concert at MSG. The air purifier has five fan speeds that you can control, ranging from a big “boost,” to “whisper quiet.” A bonus: the wool felt handle makes this a super portable air purifier, which will let officials at Madison Square Garden move it from section to section — or let you move it from room to room.

“We are excited to bring cutting edge air purification solutions to this space and look forward to providing cleaner air throughout reopening and beyond,” says Jaya Rao, CEO and Co-Founder of Molekule, in a press release. “It’s our mission to provide clean air to everyone, everywhere. Our partnership with Madison Square Garden will enable that mission to come to life for thousands of fans over the course of the relationship,”

“We are committed to providing all of our guests with a safe and enjoyable experience and our work with Molekule will only enhance what we seek to accomplish at each and every event at Madison Square Garden,” adds Ron Skotarczak, executive vice president, marketing partnerships, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. “This partnership is a perfect fit as we are both dedicated to making sure every fan who walks through the arena enjoys themselves from start to finish.”

After a year without shows and events due to the coronavirus pandemic, Madison Square Garden is open again. In addition to hosting the Knicks playoff games, MSG will be home to a slew of concerts this fall, with everyone from Billy Joel to Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin taking to the stage later this year.