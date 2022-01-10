RS Recommends: This Home Security Camera Gets You ‘Quad HD’ Monitoring for Under $50

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Keeping your home secure is no joking matter: you might want to keep an eye on your belongings, your pet while you’re at work, or even check on your child while you’re out at dinner. That’s why you’ll love this deal on the Reolionk E1 Pro camera, which is available right now at 25% off.

Originally priced at $59.99, this gadget is down to just $44.99 if you clip the added coupon below the product’s price — an additional $15 discount. The discount is available in both the black and white models of this home security camera, so feel free to choose a color that matches your home decor.

The Reolink indoor security camera is easy to set up and the brand says it’s compatible with both 2.4 and 5.0 GHz frequencies (although many Amazon customers had trouble connecting to the 5 GHz option). All you need to do to set it up is scan the QR code on the camera through the Reolink app and in a few minutes, you’ll be able to closely monitor any room you want.

You’ll get clear, Quad HD video (2560 x 1440p) which is essentially an upgrade from regular HD video cameras. Since there’s night vision up to 40 feet, you can keep an eye on your pet or child even in low light conditions. Plus, the camera can tilt and rotate up to 355 degrees horizontally allowing you to pan over the room. Adjust this home security camera easily through the Reolink app.

If your pet or child is in distress, you can even talk to them via the convenient two-way audio feature. If you’re worried about the safety of your home there are also customizable motion zones available through the app. This means if anyone triggers the motion zones you’ve set, the Reolink security camera will automatically alert you with a photo or video clip of the intruder. This will even help you detect when someone leaves a new package at your door or your pet or child comes home.

If you’re part of the Google home ecosystem you’ll be happy to know that this gadget works seamlessly with Google assistant. It’s also extremely popular on Amazon, with more than 68% of customers giving it a 5-star rating.

Amazon deals are often fleeting and don’t usually last longer than a day. If you’re in dire need of a home security update for the new year, make sure to snag the Reolionk home security camera right now — you never know when this Amazon deal might expire.

