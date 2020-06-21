 Best Mesh WiFi Router Deals 2020: Amazon eero Mesh WiFi System Sale - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next 'Into the Wild' Bus Removed From Alaskan Wilderness Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home RS Recommends Smart Home

The WiFi System That Gets Rid of Dead Zones is Down to Its Lowest Price of the Year

The limited-time deal gets you a three-pack of the eero Mesh WiFi System plus a free Echo Dot

By

Reporter

RS Editors's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eero Wi-Fi Routers

Amazon

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re having trouble connecting to the internet, it may not be your service provider to blame. Bad connections and dead zones happen all the time if you’re living in a house with a lot of walls — or a lot of people. With everybody’s devices draining the WiFi, you end up with a weak, unreliable internet signal, and super slow speeds.

Fortunately, you can the problem by picking up a mesh WiFi router system, which helps to troubleshoot bad connections, boost speed across multiple devices, and eliminate dead zones.

Right now, Amazon has a three-pack of its eero Mesh WiFi System on sale for just $199. That’s $100 off it’s regular price, and the lowest price we’ve seen for this set all year. A bonus: buy the three-pack right now and Amazon will throw in a free Echo Dot smart speaker (regularly $49.99).

eero mesh wifi deal

Amazon

Buy: eero Mesh WiFi System With Free Echo Dot $199.99
Buy it

This deal gets you a three-pack of the standard eero router, which increases your internet coverage to up to 5,000 sq. ft with speeds up to 350 Mbps. The system works on both 2.4Ghz and 5.0Ghz wireless frequencies, and pairs with any internet service provider.

Automatic updates keep your network safe and secure, while eero says its “TrueMesh technology” helps to “intelligently route traffic to avoid congestion, buffering, and dropoffs.”

The eero Mesh WiFi System sets up in minutes, and you can track speed, performance and settings from the handy eero app. Connect the eero to your modem, then place each unit throughout the house, focusing on rooms where you use WiFi the most. The system will help to ensure more reliable whole-home coverage, with consistently fast speeds and easy pairing to your laptop, phone and other devices.

Amazon’s eero mesh WiFi system is one of their best-selling products online and the free Echo Dot deal is an offer we haven’t seen before. We recommend taking advantage of the $100 discount now before prices go back up.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: deals, RS Recommends

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.