The WiFi System That Gets Rid of Dead Zones is Down to Its Lowest Price of the Year

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re having trouble connecting to the internet, it may not be your service provider to blame. Bad connections and dead zones happen all the time if you’re living in a house with a lot of walls — or a lot of people. With everybody’s devices draining the WiFi, you end up with a weak, unreliable internet signal, and super slow speeds.

Fortunately, you can the problem by picking up a mesh WiFi router system, which helps to troubleshoot bad connections, boost speed across multiple devices, and eliminate dead zones.

Right now, Amazon has a three-pack of its eero Mesh WiFi System on sale for just $199. That’s $100 off it’s regular price, and the lowest price we’ve seen for this set all year. A bonus: buy the three-pack right now and Amazon will throw in a free Echo Dot smart speaker (regularly $49.99).

Amazon

This deal gets you a three-pack of the standard eero router, which increases your internet coverage to up to 5,000 sq. ft with speeds up to 350 Mbps. The system works on both 2.4Ghz and 5.0Ghz wireless frequencies, and pairs with any internet service provider.

Automatic updates keep your network safe and secure, while eero says its “TrueMesh technology” helps to “intelligently route traffic to avoid congestion, buffering, and dropoffs.”

The eero Mesh WiFi System sets up in minutes, and you can track speed, performance and settings from the handy eero app. Connect the eero to your modem, then place each unit throughout the house, focusing on rooms where you use WiFi the most. The system will help to ensure more reliable whole-home coverage, with consistently fast speeds and easy pairing to your laptop, phone and other devices.

Amazon’s eero mesh WiFi system is one of their best-selling products online and the free Echo Dot deal is an offer we haven’t seen before. We recommend taking advantage of the $100 discount now before prices go back up.