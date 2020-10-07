This Smart HD Security Camera is $25 on Amazon Right Now — its Lowest Price Ever

The Blink Mini is a compact but fully featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently $24.99 as an early Amazon Prime tech deal. This is the lowest price the camera has ever been.

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime account, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here. An Amazon Prime account is required if you want to take advantage of hundreds of deals that’ll launch during Amazon’s 2020 Prime Day, which takes place on October 13 and 14.

What makes this such a good deal is that the Blink Mini doesn’t sacrifice any major features despite its low price. The camera can record video in 1080P, and has a night vision mode, so you can see intruders clearly if your room is dark. If you see something suspicious, you can get a live view of the camera, and use the Blink Mini’s microphone and speaker to communicate to the potential burglar.

The Blink Mini will send your phone an alert each time its motion sensor is triggered, and begin recording a clip immediately if you’re unavailable. These clips are stored on the cloud, and accessible through Blink’s app (iOS and Android). Blink is offering free cloud storage until the end of this year, then charging $3 per month or $30 to store clips from the past 60 days.

If you want to beef up your indoor home security system the Blink Mini is by far the best option in this price range, and competitive with cameras that cost $100 or more. Just remember you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal.