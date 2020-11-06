The Best 4K TVs For Gaming

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You already know to invest in a solid set of gaming headphones, a gaming chair and even a soundbar to amplify the rumbling soundtrack and bustling sound effects that underscore your gameplay, but to really get the most out of your favorite games, you should consider investing in a new TV.

While most TV sets deliver decent picture quality, avid gamers will tell you to pick up a 4K TV that’s specially designed to enhance the graphics and motion you see on-screen. With four times the pixels than typical HD TVs, 4K television sets are taking over the market, thanks to promises of crystal clear imagery and cutting edge technologies.

Whether you’re a FIFA player, an RPG enthusiast, or you just love gaming with your team, 4K TVs let you see what’s happening on-screen in ways you never could before. Think: sharper images, more realistic graphics and smoother, more fluid motion for less blurriness during fast-paced action sequences in your gameplay. The same technologies also make these TVs great for non-game nights as well, with their better frame rates and wide-angle viewing screens ideal for watching sports or your favorite movies, too.

We’ve rounded up three of our favorite 4K TVs specifically made for gamers. With more pixels than regular TVs, no lag time and crisp, realistic images, these 4K gaming TVs deliver an immersive gaming experience that lets you tune out the noise and focus in on the action.

What Are The Best TVs For Gaming?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best GamingTV for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Refresh Rate: A Gaming TV’s refresh rate determines how quickly it can update information on the screen. The faster the refresh rate, the smoother your games will look, and the less lag you’ll experience while playing.

OLED vs LED: The biggest contributor to a TVs color and contrast quality is its lighting system. LED TVs have lights behind the display, which illuminate the screen when necessary. This is the lighting system a majority of TVs use today, and those back lights take up a fair amount of space.

OLED TVs are a lot thinner because they don’t have those LEDs, and light up the pixels on their screen by running an electric current through them. The downside is that OLED technology is pretty new, so TVs with this tech are a lot more expensive.

High Dynamic Range: Shortened to HDR, this screen technology also contributes to a TV’s ability to produce accurate-looking colors and manage contrast.

Screen Resolution: All of the TVs in this guide are 4K, which means they’ll display a crisp, detailed image when playing video games.

Screen Size: Gaming TVs are available in a wide range of sizes, and our guide features sets between 55 and 65 inches. Our largest TV recommendation is also available in a 77-inch size, which is great if you’re setting up a professional home theater system.

1. BEST OVERALL: LG OLED55CXPUA

Amazon

LG’s latest 4K OLED TV is not only the best TV for gamers, but one of the best sets you can get in 2020.

The OLED TV is able to display colors more vividly, and achieve 100% true black levels, for a visual experience that’s impossible to achieve on an LED screen. We’ve chosen to recommend the 55-inch model because it hits the sweet spot in terms of size and price, but 44-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch versions exist, so pick the one that fits your budget and space.

The OLED55CSPUA has three key features that you’ll need to take full advantage of the graphics cards inside the PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or PC. First, it has a 120Hz refresh rate, which means its screen can update twice as quickly as a typical TV. This feature will allow you to see games running a lot more smoothly, which is especially important in fast-paced games like Fortnite or Call of Duty. Most games will still run at 60FPS (frames per second), but the games that run at 90FPS or 120FPS should look significantly better.

LG’s TV also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and FreeSync technologies, and runs on a custom a9 processor. All three of these technologies ensure the TV will run at a consistent refresh rate, and won’t slow down in the middle of the action. The difference may translate to shaving a few milliseconds of latency (lag), but that can have a big impact on your performance in certain games.

When you’re not gaming, the OLED55CSPUA’s screen is still a stunner to look at, and its built-in apps give you quick access to streaming services like Hulu and Disney+. You an also hook the set up to your Amazon account and access the company’s Alexa smart assistant directly from the TV to control settings like volume, or switch inputs.

If you’re serious about investing in a state-of-the-art TV for your gaming setup, LG’s OLED55CXPUA is the first one to consider.

2. BEST LCD TV: Sony X950H

Amazon

If you want a premium TV for gaming, but don’t want to get an OLED set, we recommend checking out Sony’s X950H. We’re recommending the 55-inch version, but there are 49-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch options as well.

It runs on a custom X1 processor, which Sony says can analyze and optimize color, contrast, and clarity, for improved performance. The TV runs at 120Hz, and has a dedicated game mode, which can improve your performance by lowering latency in increasing the TV’s responsiveness. This mode is basically Sony’s version of Nvidia’s G-Sync and FreeSync technologies.

Sony says this TV supports Object-Based HDR, which means it can analyze everything displayed on the screen and make sure it’s presented in the most realistic way possible. This is done in real-time, so you won’t have to wait for the TV to catch up to the action. This feature is complemented by a Sony-developed technology called X-tended HDR, which the company says improves color accuracy.

On the non-gaming front Sony’s X950H runs on Android TV, so you won’t have trouble accessing streaming services directly from the set. The TV also supports the Google Assistant, so you can adjust settings, get answers to questions, and control smart-home accessories right from your set.

One of the biggest advantages Sony has over its competition is the fact that it makes game consoles. It knows how to maximize performance for gaming because it’s also developing game hardware. The X950H is a high-end LED TV whose core features make it great for gaming.

3. ENTRY LEVEL: TCL 6-Series

Amazon

If you’re on a budget, but still want a great TV for gaming, TCL’s 6-Series is the way to go. This is the TV I used during my review of the PlayStation 5, and I was impressed by the level of performance I was able to get from the set.

We’re recommending the 65-inch version of this TV, but there are 55-inch and 75-inch models as well.

This TV has a refresh rate of 60Hz, and doesn’t support Nvidia’s G-Sync or FreeSync technologies, but I didn’t notice a performance hit when playing games. I was only able to test games that ran at 60FPS, though, and my experience may change as I try titles that support a higher frame rate.

The reasons I can confidently recommend TCL’s 6-Series TV to gamers is its excellent use of local dimming zones. Local Dimming Zones allow the TV to adjust the brightness of certain parts of its display depending on what’s being shown on the screen. An LCD will never match the true black levels of an OLED TV, but local dimming zones bridge the gap pretty well.

The 6-Series’ support for Dolby Vision HDR also helped a lot — colors and shadows looked great in the games I played, and this feature alone makes the 6-Series a worthwhile upgrade if you have an older TV.

That’s doubly true because this is a Roku TV, which has an easy-to-navigate interface, and access to an App Store that’s consistently updated with new services, and updates to older ones. Roku has a good track record of supporting older TVs with new software updates, so you can expect this TV to last you a long time.

TCL’s 6-Series slowly become the default TV for anyone who wants excellent performance in a TV under $1,000. Having played PlayStation 5 games on it, I can wholeheartedly recommend it as a great choice for next-generation gaming.