RS Recommends: Roombas Rarely Go On Sale but Its Newest Robot Vacuum is Now $300 Off

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve always wanted a Roomba, this is your chance to get the popular robot vacuum for a steal. Amazon’s surprise sale this week has the latest iRobot Roomba i7 vacuum for a whopping $300 off. Regularly $699.99, it’s now priced at just $399. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the newest Roomba, and one of the best robot vacuum deals online.

Amazon

Buy: iRobot Roomba i7 at $399.00

This i7 model is the high-end choice with powerful vacuuming capabilities, advanced navigation and comprehensive smart connectivity. Powerful suction means it’ll pick up whatever you (or your pets) leave on the floors, easily drawing out dust, dirt, crumbs and more. In fact, iRobot says the i7 has ten times the suction power of its best-selling Roomba 600 vacuums, along with an upgraded three-stage cleaning system (note, the Roomba 675 is also on sale, now just $199).

What we like: the i7 robot vacuum’s multi-surface brushes work on carpet, hardwood and tiles, and they easily power through everything from dirt to liquids to pet hair. A built-in filter helps to trap up to 99% of pet dander and allergens, making this vacuum an essential part of not just your home cleaning routine, but your home health too.

Unlike some robot vacuums, which bump and hit the corners of your cabinets or floorboards, the Roomba i7 uses a smart navigation system to learn the layout of your home and navigate any obstacles. It also automatically detects a change in terrain, say, when it goes from your carpeted bedroom to your tiled bathroom floor.

Use the handy iRobot Home app to set the vacuum on a cleaning schedule, and to monitor progress. You can also control the vacuum with your voice, by pairing it to home assistants like Alexa and Google Home.

Battery life is solid – in our experience, you get about 1.5-2 hours of cleaning time on a single charge; the robovac automatically returns to its base to recharge if it needs a little juice before finishing the job.

Roombas almost never go on sale, so if you’ve been looking for a good Roomba deal, this is one you won’t want to pass up. The $300 discount is the largest price drop we’ve see for a Roomba all year, and at $399, you get a top-of-the-line robot vacuum that’s usually almost double the price. Like all Amazon deals, prices were accurate at time of writing but the site could stop its sale at any time. See full details here.