Google Sets Energy-Saving Nest Thermostats on Sale For Earth Day

If you’ve been thinking about picking up the popular Nest Thermostat, now’s a great time to add to cart. The best-selling smart home thermostat is under $200 for the first time right now, with Google offering a $50 discount to celebrate Earth Day.

The tie-in isn’t completely random: the Nest Learning Thermostat is the first smart thermostat to get ENERGY STAR-certified for efficiency and environmental impact. And coinciding with Earth Day’s 50th anniversary this year, Google says Nest Thermostat owners have saved more than 50 billion kilowatt hours of energy since the device was first introduced.

One of our favorite smart thermostats, the Nest Learning Thermostat is easy to use and program. As the name suggests, it quickly learns the settings you like and adjusts the temperature in the room accordingly. It’ll also turn down the heat or AC when no one’s home, so you’re not wasting energy. And everything can be programmed and controlled from a super intuitive app on your phone or laptop.

Nest says its studies have shown that people have saved an average of 10 to 12 percent on heating bills and more than 15 percent on cooling bills from using the thermostat; the device basically pays for itself in less than two years.

Right now, Target has the Nest Learning Thermostat discounted to $199 (regularly $249). You can also pick up the more basic Nest Thermostat E for $169 (regularly $169). You may also be eligible for an additional rebate from your energy provider.

Target has both Nest models in-stock and on sale. And while shipping delays are plaguing Amazon right now, Target’s site says items are still available for fast, two-day shipping or in-store pickup.

Note: sale prices run through April 29th or until quantities last.