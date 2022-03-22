RS Recommends: At $69, the Facebook Portal Is Discounted to Its Lowest Price Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 10-inch touchscreen Facebook Portal is on sale for $69 (regularly $179.99+).

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Portal.

The Facebook Portal is a smart video display (also known as a smart picture frame) that lets you display photos, take calls, listen to music and more, all from one slim and lightweight device.

Unlike a tablet, which you have to physically hold in your hand, the Facebook Portal sits on any flat surface just like a picture frame would. You can use it as a picture frame too, with the ability to display photos from Instagram and Facebook

But the best part of the Facebook Portal is the ability to video chat, using its built-in 13MP camera and compatibility with everything from Messenger and WhatsApp, to Zoom and even Facebook Live. The Portal’s “Smart Camera” automatically pans and zooms to keep everyone in frame, so you can walk around while staying in focus. Four built-in mics make it easy to hear everyone clearly too, and the Portal’s “Smart Sound” technology helps keep your voice in the forefront while minimizing unwanted background noise.

When you’re not taking video calls, use the Portal as a speaker, and listen to music and podcasts from apps like Spotify or Pandora. You can also use it to watch the news, check the weather, get alerts and more. The Facebook Portal has Alexa built-in so you can use it as a smart display, and control settings — and Alexa commands — using just your voice.

The 10-inch Facebook Portal Smart Video Display is available in white for $69 and in black for $71.

See all the details here.