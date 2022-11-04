The Foolproof Gift I Swear By Every Holiday Season Just Went on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of year again: gift-giving season. And while there are countless gift guides online (ours included), I promise that few gifts will be as well-received (and well-liked) as a digital picture frame.

Here me out: every single person that I have gifted a digital photo frame to has either a) burst into tears of joy or b) come back with the, “Why didn’t I think of this?” response.

And it’s easy to see why. A digital picture frame is something that people don’t normally think of buying for themselves, but it’s a gift that’s rooted in relationships and easy to personalize. Unlike regular photo frames, which hold one static, physical photograph, digital picture frames can display dozens of photos that you can set to cycle through the screen.

It’s a way to keep in touch with friends and family from afar, and a way to let them know that you’re always with them… even if you can’t be there physically. It’s great as a nostalgic gift too (I sent one to all my high school friends) and great for new parents (or pet parents) who want to have their “kids” with them, say at the office or on vacation.

One of the best digital picture frame deals online is with the Nixplay 10.1 inch Touch Screen Smart Digital Picture Frame. The company says it’s sold more than two million frames to date and their latest release gets you a 10.1-inch matte black frame on sale for just $150 on Amazon (cheaper than the Nixplay website).

Amazon

Nixplay lets you send photos and videos from anywhere in the world directly to the frame. Thinking of your grandparents while you’re miles away? Snap a selfie on your phone using the Nixplay app, then have it instantly appear on grandma and grandpa’s frame at home. You can also import pics from Google Photos, Facebook and Instagram, to make sure your loved ones can keep in touch with you wherever you are.

The touchscreen panel lets your recipient scroll through all the photos stored in the frame to find the exact picture they want displayed. Want photos to rotate through the frame? Set a “playlist” (I.e. “family” or “vacation memories”) and the frame will cycle through every image on that list.

Released earlier this summer, the Nixplay Classic Matte Touchscreen Frame looks great with any home or office decor and makes a great gift for all ages. Get the digital picture frame deal now for around $150 on Amazon.com.

Want something cheaper? This FRAMEO Smart Photo Frame below is one of the best digital picture frames under $100.

Amazon

For just $99, you get the 10.1-inch touchscreen frame, 16GB of storage for photos and photos, and a bright and clear display.

Set the frame to display a single image or let it scroll through photos of your choice. The frame can be positioned in both portrait or landscape mode. “Sleep mode,” meantime, automatically shuts off the frame at night so the light won’t bother you. It’ll automatically turn back on — and greet you with the smiling faces from your photos — in the morning.

Get the FRAMEO Digital Photo Frame for $99 on Amazon (the site currently has an on-site coupon that saves you an additional 5% off).

Amazon has a number of digital picture frame deals online right now, with select models starting at just $39.99.