The 10 Best Amazon Echo Accessories — From a $20 Security Camera to a $350 Robot Vacuum

The Amazon Echo has change the tech world in a lot of big ways. It popularized smart speakers, set the bar for voice recognition and AI, and normalized the concept of talking to a gadget. Amazon has also committed to improving the Echo, and making Alexa (its smart assistant) even more capable.

While the Echo is great on its own, connecting it to compatible smart-home accessories makes it even more powerful. Suddenly, you can control your garage door, or make your home more secure without touching a button or reaching for your phone.

If you want to expand your smart home, we’ve collected the best tech accessories you can control with an Amazon Echo. This gear will help you get the most out of Amazon’s smart speaker, and help you explore its full potential.

1. Google Nest Thermostat

Amazon

Google’s Nest Thermostat can lower your energy bill by up to 15% by learning your habits, and heating or cooling your home as efficiently as possible. You can raise or lower its temperature by swiping on the thermostat’s touch-sensitive frame, using an app on your phone, or using an Amazon Echo.

Once the Nest Thermostat is connected to Echo in the Amazon Alexa app, you can use the speaker to make climate adjustments. For a limited time, Google is offering the Nest Thermostat for $99.99, its lowest price ever.

Buy: Google Nest Thermostat at $94.95

2. Wyze Cam v3

Amazon

The Wyze Cam v3 is a small, 1080P security camera that can be used indoors or outdoors. The camera can record HD footage, has a night vision mode, and uses a motion sensor that will send a notification to your phone when it’s triggered. If you see someone trying to break into your home, you can speak to them through the camera’s integrated microphone and speaker system.

If you have an Amazon Echo Show (a smart speaker with a screen), you can ask Alexa to view a live video feed from the Wyze Cam v3 on your device. This is very helpful if you keep your Echo on a bedside table, and want to check a camera on another floor.

Buy: Wyze Cam v3 at $29.98

3. August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen)

Amazon

August’s Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) can help you avoid many stressful situations, like wondering whether or not you locked your door, or realizing you forgot your key.

The lock gets attached to your existing deadbolt (you can use your own keys), and connects to your home Wi-Fi network via August’s connect hub (included). Once it’s set up, August’s lock can send a notification to your phone each time someone enters and leaves your home.

You can program the lock to lock itself each time you leave your home, and unlock your door using August’s app (iOS and Android) if you’re locked out. If you have an Amazon Echo, you can lock and unlock your door using Alexa. This is helpful if you have you’d like to let guests into your home without heading to the door.

Buy: August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) at $129.99

4. Amazon Basics Microwave

Amazon

If you have your hands full in the kitchen, you’ll appreciate Amazon Basics’ Microwave, which allows you to use a set of voice commands to get perfectly cooked food. You can still use the keypad to use the microwave manually, but it’s a lot more convenient to ask it to re-heat your coffee instead.

Buy: Amazon Basics Microwave at $74.99

5. Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge

Amazon

Eufy’s RoboVac G30 Edge can save time by cleaning your floors for you. The vacuum’s sensors will map out your room to find the most efficient route, and avoid obstacles like chairs, stairs, and other furniture.

The company says this vacuum can clean for up to 100 minutes per charge — enough time to clean most mid-sized rooms — and retreat to its charging pad when its battery runs low. If it didn’t fully clean your room, it’ll pick up where it left off after its battery is charged to 80%

You can start or stop a cleaning by using the vacuum’s remote, an app (iOS and Android), or asking the Amazon Echo. With an Echo and RoboVac G30, you can get cleaner floors without having to push a button.

Buy: Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge at $349.89

6. Ring Video Doorbell

Ring popularized the video doorbell, and all of its gear is compatible with the Amazon Echo.

This model can record 1080P video, has a night vision mode to capture clear footage at night, and a motion sensor that will alert you when someone approaches your home. You can talk to the person on your property using the doorbell’s microphone and speaker system.

The Ring Video Doorbell featured here can run on battery power, and only needs to be recharged every few months. If you have existing wiring from a previous doorbell, you can hardwire this one if you prefer. If you have an Amazon Echo Show, you can get a live video feed from Ring’s doorbell on its display.

Buy: Ring Video Doorbell at $99.99

7. Kasa Smart Plug Mini

Amazon

You don’t need to invest in totally new appliances and electronics to expand your smart home, TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Plug Mini will do the job for you.

The Smart Plug Mini can connect to your home Wi-Fi network, which allows you to control anything that’s plugged into it via an app (iOS and Android) or the Amazon Echo. Once it’s set up, you can ask the Echo to turn on your coffee maker in the morning when you wake up, or turn off your A/V receiver when you’re done listening to music.

We’re especially fond of TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Plug Mini because it won’t block your second outlet.

Buy: Kasa Smart Plug Mini at $22.99

8. Genie StealthDrive Connect

Amazon

Want to open or close your garage door with your voice? Genie’s StealthDrive Connect can make that happen. Install the belt drive garage door opener, connect it to your Wi-Fi network, and you’ll be able to open and close the door using an app (iOS and Android) or the Echo.

If you still prefer to open your garage door the old fashioned way, this kit includes a numerical keypad and two pre-programmed remotes. Genie also bundles its garage door opener with a battery, so you can park your car inside even when the power is out.

Buy: Genie StealthDrive Connect at $216.97

9. Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Bulb

Philips

Philips’ Hue Smart Light Bulbs are the first accessory we recommend to anyone starting a smart home, and they work great with the Amazon Echo.

The Wi-Fi enabled light bulbs can screwed into any standard-sized light socket, and be controlled via an app (iOS and Android) or the Amazon Echo. If you hook them up to an Echo, you can turn your lights on and off, or dim them using your voice. We’re recommending a color ambiance bulb because you can change it to one of 16.8 million colors. This feature lets you dramatically change the vibe of your room.

If you want to have even more fun, check out the other accessories in Philips’ Hue line. The Color Ambiance Light Bars and Smart Lightstrip let you add smart lighting to many different parts of your home.

Buy: Philips Hue Color Ambiance Bulb at $49.97

10. Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Lightswitch

Amazon

If you don’t mind a little DIY project, Leviton’s Decora Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch is an alternative to investing in smart light bulbs.

It needs to be wired into your house’s electrical wiring, so consult an electrician if you don’t feel comfortable making this upgrade yourself. Once it’s installed, you can connect the light switch to your Wi-Fi network.

This allows you to control any lights connected to the switch using an app (iOS and Android), or the Amazon Echo. This is an appealing smart lighting solution if you want control lights in a hard-to-reach place, or multiple bulbs at the same time. It can be a lot more cost-effective to install one switch than getting individual bulbs.

Buy: Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch at $55.99