Deal Alert: The Echo Dot That Doubles as a Clock Is Just $35 Right Now

Amazon’s most popular speaker got a nice upgrade last year with the addition of an LED clock display, and right now, the online retailer has the third-generation Echo Dot discounted to just $34.99. That’s $25 off the regular price of $59.99 and the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Echo Dot all year.

Amazon

This puck-sized smart speaker displays the time and temperature through its glare-free LED display. Use it as your alarm clock, or pair it with your phone to play music through the speakers, which deliver surprisingly loud, vibrant sound.

The Echo Dot is equipped with Amazon Alexa; use your voice to ask Alexa to set an alarm, check the weather, read the news and more. You can also pair the Echo Dot with your smart home devices and use it as a smart hub to adjust thermostats, lock doors and turn off lights all with your voice.

What we like: the light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness, depending on the time of day or night. It also functions like a regular alarm clock; tap the speaker to snooze or program it to play music to wake you up. Amazon says its improved privacy features include a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the mics when not in use.

This deal gets you an Echo Dot (Third-Gen) for 42% off. At this price, it’s worth picking up a second Echo Dot to pair together for a rich, surround sound-style experience.

Note: Amazon hasn’t listed the dates of this surprise sale so it could end anytime. Make sure to take advantage of the deal before it’s over.